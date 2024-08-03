Adam Peaty's insanely disciplined 8,000-calorie daily diet for Olympics glory

Adam Peaty may not have taken home the gold medal he was hoping for at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the British swimmer expressed that he felt he had "already won" after making it to his fourth Olympic final on Sunday.

"In my heart I have won. These are happy tears," he expressed, holding back his emotions after taking home the silver medal. Hours later, the swimmer tested positive for Covid-19, putting his appearance in the mixed and men's 4x100m medley relay events hanging in the pipeline.

As the three-time Olympic champion gears up for another chance at winning gold in the 100m medley relay, he'll no doubt have spent the week powering through a disciplined training regime and extraordinary diet to ensure he's at peak performance.

Adam, 29, previously revealed he hits around 7,500-8000 calories when he's training - almost four times the recommended daily allowance for an adult male.

From his high-protein meals to nutrient-dense dinners, discover everything the six-time Olympic medallist eats in a day.

Adam Peaty's Olympian-approved breakfast The Olympic breaststroke star kicks off his metabolism nice and early with a 6am breakfast, followed by a second breakfast at 9.30am on training days. According to Men's Health, Adam opts for a high protein granola with soya milk, followed by Greek yoghurt and raisins. Due to its high fibre and protein content, Adam likely opts for granola to keep him fuller for longer, allowing him to rip through lengths in the pool during his early AM training sessions. It's also far lighter on the stomach than eggs or a meat-based breakfast, which is essential for heavy-impact training.

What does Adam Peaty snack on? "I eat a protein bar ahead of training to keep me going," the father-of-one told Men's Health. "I’ll also snack on Sun-Pat Peanut Butter spread on a banana to give me energy during the training process. I have a caffeine shot before a race or training and keep hydrated by drinking around five litres of water a day."

© Instagram Adam Peaty's high-protein lunch Come lunch time, this Olympian needs to pack in more high protein foods and calories to fuel several more hours of training. While his go-to is chicken and rice with vegetables, he'll also opt for staples like sweet potato, chicken or fish, wholemeal toast and protein shakes, "which he typically drinks as a post workout meal and before bed," per Men's Health.