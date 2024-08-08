Keely Hodgkinson's best fashion moments: Team GB's Olympic It-Girl wins gold in the style department

Keely Hodgkinson is a force to be reckoned with. The British track athlete, who became Team GB's golden girl after winning the Women's 800m Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is fast becoming athletics' latest It-girl.

With her Rapunzel-like hair, glittering collection of race-day approved jewellery and her Louis Vuitton locker room bag, it's no secret the 22-year-old takes fashion just as seriously as her training.

She claimed her gold medal wearing long purple acrylic nails embossed with a motif of the goddess of victory, and recently told the Telegraph she gets her head in the game by applying fake tan and blaring music while she gets ready.

© Getty The British athlete won the Women's 800m Final at the Paris Olympics

Keely is proof that being an Olympian is chic. Aside from her record-breaking accolades, she has graced the likes of Vogue and Elle and built up an enviable fashion portfolio that never fails to impress her 422k (and growing) Instagram followers.

She made her win look like a breeze, but being a track athlete hasn't always been easy for Britain's fastest 800m female runner.

"I think my only struggle maybe recently would be… one of those general things that athletes, girls have, just looking really muscular," she admitted.

"There’s like a percentage drop out rate of girls between 17 and above that drop out because of their body image, which is quite sad. But muscular is a nice thing. It’s not a bad thing and it’s what helps you to do really great things on the track."

From her head-turning red carpet looks to her A-list party invites and cool-girl holiday fits, keep scrolling to see this Team GB champion's best fashion looks…

1/ 8 Buckles and denim On the track, she's a streamlined speed demon. Off the track, Keely has a flair for avant-garde style, and on a recent night out in Mayfair, the athlete displayed her epic abs in a 'Toxic' indigo denim top from Jaded London. Keely's halter, backless style top featured buckled choker-style collar, zip through front and raw fraying hem.

2/ 8 Ruffled birthday dresses The Manchester-born athlete celebrated her birthday in style, wearing a divine asymmetrical dress with a strapless neckline and cutout detailing. Keely teamed her birthday LBD with a Louis Vuitton clutch bag and towering heels, letting her icy blonde hair fall past her shoulders in bouncy curls.

3/ 8 © Kate Green A lace delight In November 2023, Keely was a guest of British Vogue's Forces for Change celebration at The Maine Mayfair in London. Looking sublime in head-to-toe lace, Keely was an ethereal beauty in a ruffled sheer dress layered with a silky oversized blazer. Embodying A-lister energy, the It-girl slipped into heels by royal-favourite designer Manolo Blahnik, carried a Jimmy Choo coin purse and slicked her blonde hair into a neat ponytail.

4/ 8 Cool in crochet This track star knows how to level up her holiday wardrobe. Looking runway-ready on a recent holiday to Greece, Keely layered a halter crochet dress over a black string bikini, adding a delicate Christian Dior logo necklace to complete her summer aesthetic.

5/ 8 A tangerine dream Considering her penchant for ultra-feminine fits and statement looks, it comes as no surprise the 800m gold medallist has a House of CB dress in her collection. Keely rocked the label's 'Aiza' dress in electric orange, elevated with a candy pink lace trim.





6/ 8 Lady in leather Keely's Instagram page is a treasure trove of her cool-girl outfits and travel photos - like this snap captured from her "off season" last year. The corseted garment, which featured contrast piping and a structured sweetheart neckline, was paired with a YSL clutch bag and oversized sunglasses.



7/ 8 The Bond girl dress Serving Bond girl energy at the London premiere of '007: No Time To Die' - which the Princess of Wales attended, by the way - Keely looked breathtaking in a jaw-dropping bespoke gown made by a bridal atelier in Wigan. With a lace-up back, fitted bodice, billowing train and feather-adorned details, this track athlete very nearly upstaged the Princess' glittering gold Jenny Packham dress.

