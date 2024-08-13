Stacey Solomon looks 'beautiful' in tiny string bikini

Stacey Solomon reminded us exactly why we love her on Monday, posting a series of wow-worthy beach photos, accompanied by an empowering message.

In the cute photo, Stacey rocked a tiny yellow string bikini as she plays with her two-year-old daughter Rose, sharing a refreshing take on her body.

"I haven't committed to the gym this year the way I was able to last year. I don't know why but for some reason I was conscious about it before coming away," Stacey began. "I worried people would notice (so silly I know as I usually don't even think about those things, but I felt a weird pressure). However looking back on pics from the beach yesterday I can see I'm still so beautiful. I look a little different from my last holiday but just as beautiful."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon wants to set a positive example for her daughters

Stacey went on to say she hopes to empower her daughters Rose and Belle, writing: "Doing my everything to make sure my girls know how beautiful they are and don't measure their beauty against anyone else. And do the things they love because they make them feel good, not look a certain way."

The Loose Women host's attitude is crucial for setting a good example to her daughters and her followers, as positive psychology coach Elle Mace explains: "When public figures openly discuss their body image, especially the struggles and weight gain, it can break societal norms and reduce the stigma surrounding body issues.

"This transparency often encourages others to embrace their own bodies, fostering a more positive and inclusive attitude towards diverse body types and that it's not better to be one size or another, everyone is different and that is what we need to focus on and celebrate."

Of Stacey's changing body, Elle adds: "Accepting the natural changes that come with aging involves embracing a broader definition of beauty and focusing on the value of experiences, wisdom, and personal growth.

© Instagram Stacey said she looks different to her last holiday in December 2023

"Cultivating self-compassion and gratitude for what your body has allowed you to do can help shift the focus away from past appearances to present well-being."

Stacey's empowering messages

Stacey shared a similarly empowering, body positive message shortly after Rose was born. The mother of five was taking her baby swimming and shared she'd felt a confidence wobble, before realising her body had allowed her to do incredible things.

"For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time. Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it's lying. You're so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe." We couldn't agree more!