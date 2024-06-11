Celebs in bikinis: Tess Daly, Cat Deeley, Amanda Holden, and more stun in summer swimwear

Bikini season is upon us – and while we may still be counting down to our summer holidays, the celebrities are already out in force in their swimwear.

From Amanda Holden in her baby leopard print bikini to Cat Deeley's simple and classy black string swimwear, these celebrity women are all the swimsuit inspiration we need this summer.

1/ 13 © Instagram Amanda Holden at home We're used to seeing BGT star Amanda Holden sunning herself in tropical settings, but the 53-year-old embraced staycation vibes last month, appearing to pose poolside in a UK location. Staying on UK shores didn't mean she looked any less glamorous, though! READ: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear

2/ 13 © Instagram Tess Daly's three bikini moments Given that Strictly host Tess Daly founded her own swimwear brand, it's no surprise she has a killer bikini wardrobe, modelling three different designs during her May holiday. This classic white number elongated Tess' toned limbs, with the tie detailing extra lovely.

3/ 13 © Instagram Tess' black and gold bikini For a more glamorous day by the pool, Tess opted for a black bikini with gold detailing.



4/ 13 © Instagram Tess Daly's animal print bikini Proving that prints never go out of style, Tess accessorised her leopard bikini with gold jewellery – we love it! READ: Tess Daly's disciplined workout routine gives Strictly pros a run for their money

5/ 13 © Instagram Cat Deeley's glimpse of a bikini This Morning host Cat Deeley gave fans a glimpse of her black string bikini while on holiday in Mexico.

6/ 13 © Instagram Abbey Clancy's white bikini Abbey Clancy posed with her husband, Peter Crouch, while enjoying a luxury boat trip, with the model opting to wear a barely-there white string bikini – perfect for accentuating her tan.



7/ 13 © Instagram Una Healy's abs Former Saturdays star Una Healy wore a peacock-inspired bikini and matching sarong on her holiday, showing off her defined abs as she posed by the sea. Consider us impressed.



8/ 13 © Instagram Rochelle Humes' black bikini This Morning host Rochelle Humes wowed in her black bikini, posing with her young son, Blake Hampton. Rochelle added low-slung white linen trousers to her bikini top, showing us her washboard abs.





9/ 13 © Instagram Stacey Solomon's stripey bikini Stacey's husband Joe Swash showed his appreciation for his wife's striped bikini, telling her, "You look fit!" We couldn't have said it better ourselves…



10/ 13 © Instagram Stacey Solomon's black bikini Stacey looked equally gorgeous in this high-waisted black bikini from her collection – we love the glam gold detailing.



11/ 13 © Instagram Alesha Dixon's beach look BGT judge Alesha Dixon looked gorgeous in Jamaica in a bold yellow bikini top - talk about golden hour!



12/ 13 © Photo: Rex Victoria Beckham in red hot bikini Despite recently celebrating her 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham is looking better than ever, adding a matching sarong to her teeny red bikini while basking on a boat with her family. LOOK: Victoria Beckham's best bikini looks at 50