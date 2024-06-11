Celebs in bikinis: Tess Daly, Cat Deeley, Amanda Holden, and more stun in summer swimwear

Bikini season is upon us – and while we may still be counting down to our summer holidays, the celebrities are already out in force in their swimwear.
From Amanda Holden in her baby leopard print bikini to Cat Deeley's simple and classy black string swimwear, these celebrity women are all the swimsuit inspiration we need this summer.
1/13
Amanda Holden at home
We're used to seeing BGT star Amanda Holden sunning herself in tropical settings, but the 53-year-old embraced staycation vibes last month, appearing to pose poolside in a UK location.
Staying on UK shores didn't mean she looked any less glamorous, though!
READ: 10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear
2/13
Tess Daly's three bikini moments
Given that Strictly host Tess Daly founded her own swimwear brand, it's no surprise she has a killer bikini wardrobe, modelling three different designs during her May holiday.
This classic white number elongated Tess' toned limbs, with the tie detailing extra lovely.
3/13
Tess' black and gold bikini
For a more glamorous day by the pool, Tess opted for a black bikini with gold detailing.
4/13
Tess Daly's animal print bikini
Proving that prints never go out of style, Tess accessorised her leopard bikini with gold jewellery – we love it!
READ: Tess Daly's disciplined workout routine gives Strictly pros a run for their money
5/13
Cat Deeley's glimpse of a bikini
This Morning host Cat Deeley gave fans a glimpse of her black string bikini while on holiday in Mexico.
6/13
Abbey Clancy's white bikini
Abbey Clancy posed with her husband, Peter Crouch, while enjoying a luxury boat trip, with the model opting to wear a barely-there white string bikini – perfect for accentuating her tan.
7/13
Una Healy's abs
Former Saturdays star Una Healy wore a peacock-inspired bikini and matching sarong on her holiday, showing off her defined abs as she posed by the sea. Consider us impressed.
8/13
Rochelle Humes' black bikini
This Morning host Rochelle Humes wowed in her black bikini, posing with her young son, Blake Hampton. Rochelle added low-slung white linen trousers to her bikini top, showing us her washboard abs.
9/13
Stacey Solomon's stripey bikini
Stacey's husband Joe Swash showed his appreciation for his wife's striped bikini, telling her, "You look fit!" We couldn't have said it better ourselves…
10/13
Stacey Solomon's black bikini
Stacey looked equally gorgeous in this high-waisted black bikini from her collection – we love the glam gold detailing.
11/13
Alesha Dixon's beach look
BGT judge Alesha Dixon looked gorgeous in Jamaica in a bold yellow bikini top - talk about golden hour!
12/13
Victoria Beckham in red hot bikini
Despite recently celebrating her 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham is looking better than ever, adding a matching sarong to her teeny red bikini while basking on a boat with her family.
LOOK: Victoria Beckham's best bikini looks at 50
13/13
Liz Hurley is pretty in pink
Liz Hurley is the queen of bikini photos, giving Amanda Holden a run for her money, with the actress showing her love of the sun in this pretty pink string bikini.