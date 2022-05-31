Stacey Solomon worries for her health: 'Is this normal? The Loose Women star was out of breath

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon is nothing if not relatable, and on Monday she proved just how similar to the rest of us she is.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's DIY ice cream kit is genius for the heatwave - and it's only £39

In a funny Instagram Stories clip, Stacey breathes heavily after moving her garden furniture and jokes with her fans. "Sometimes I worry myself with how unfit I am. I've just dragged the garden furniture I've been painting up to the patio and I need a lie-down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon worries for her health in hilarious video

"Is that normal?" the star asks fans, giggling into the camera.

LOOK: Stacey Solomon's £1.2m Pickle Cottage is totally unrecognisable – photo

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals £17k eco-friendly upgrade to new kitchen at Pickle Cottage

Unlike her Loose Women costars Frankie Bridge, Ruth Langsford and Nadia Sawalha, Stacey rarely talks about her fitness regime with her followers.

She shared she felt insecure in her bikini after giving birth to baby Rose, writing on Instagram: "I had a little moment getting ready for swimming where I felt a little bit insecure. Then I remembered how grateful I am that my body has grown the loves of my life."

Stacey Solomon sent fans an empowering message with her swimwear picture

Offering advice to her five million followers, Stacey added: "For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time. Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it's lying. You're so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe."

SEE: Stacey Solomon transforms her sprawling garden with genius DIY hack

Food-wise, Stacey seems to keep things healthy. The busy mum often shares snaps of her beyond-tidy fridge where everything is in clear tubs and labelled – think soup, salads, fish and all kinds of veg.

Moving her garden furniture caused Stacey to become breathless

In an interview with Celebs Now, Stacey revealed that a typical lunch for her would be: "Superfood salad full of lots of vegetables with fish."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.