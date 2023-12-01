Stacey Solomon bares incredible abs as she shares secret to becoming 'calorie-burning machine'

Stacey Solomon wowed fans on Thursday when she gave her devoted Instagram followers a glimpse of her seriously toned abs.

The mum-of-five shared a video of herself getting ready for the day ahead, filming as she posed in a brown crop top and leggings ensemble that flashed her sculpted midriff – watch the clip below to see Stacey's enviable abs.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon gives a glimpse of her toned abs

In the clip, the 34-year-old also gave an insight into how she maintains her slim figure, sharing she was joining her sister for a Barry's Bootcamp class in London ahead of a busy day of work.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey Solomon bared her toned midriff

Barry's Bootcamp is an incredibly challenging gym class, which sees participants undertake a HIIT workout, switching between weightlifting and running on a treadmill, with each session focusing on different body parts, from abs to arm to lower body – and Stacey's abs certainly show that she's been working hard.

So why is Barry's so good? We asked the studio's master trainer Anya Lahiri for the low down.

“I could wax lyrical about the Barry’s workout and its benefits," she told us. "The high-intensity interval training on the treadmills is great for burning calories but, more importantly, it is incredibly beneficial for cardio and heart health.

"Resistance training increases lean muscle mass, making your body a calorie-burning machine while weight training sets you in good stead to stay active and healthy long term."

As well as doing sessions at Barry's, Stacey has a home gym in the garage at Pickle Cottage and shared a video of herself working up a sweat on her treadmill, running for an impressive 31 minutes.

After getting up at 5am, ever relatable, Stacey let her fans know an early morning sprint isn't her usual routine, explaining: "Just to be clear I don’t do this every morning, each day is different tbh. I certainly don’t run this far every day. Made myself sick just trying to look fit for the Gram," she joked.

Nonetheless, Stacey's fans were seriously impressed by her morning routine, commenting: "What a fab morning routine Stacey.... how well you do getting up so early and doing exercises!" and: "6km on 31 minutes is super speedy! No wonder you were puffing! Cracking job- from one post-partum runner to another." A third agreed: "Crikey Stacey, you are fast on that treadmill!!!!"

Others couldn't believe how much energy Stacey has, writing: "Genuinely think there’s a magical well in Pickle Cottage grounds and she gets all her energy from it," to which Stacey responded: "OMG don’t tell everyone my secrets."

Stacey certainly is busy, juggling red carpet events and brand ambassadorships with looking after her five children and presenting her TV show, Sort Your Life Out, so her energy certainly is something to marvel at!

That said, she hasn’t always felt so energetic, with the former X Factor star sharing she's struggled with anaemia and iron deficiency, which used to leave her so tired that she couldn't get out of bed.

Speaking to The Mirror, the presenter said: "During my first pregnancy at 17, tests revealed that I was actually anaemic.

Stacey Solomon always seems so energetic!

"I tend to drop when my period is due, as well as when I’m pregnant. Being low in iron makes me feel dizzy when I get out of bed and really lethargic – a lot like jet lag – with a lack of concentration. I feel like I can’t focus on anything for a decent amount of time."

Stacey now takes supplements to look after her health and keep her sprightly.

