Expert guide to the 9 best multivitamins for women

If you’ve been feeling sluggish and low on energy, taking a multivitamin can help. These nutrition-packed capsules, tablets and even gummies can definitely bring a multitude of health benefits, but there are so many on the market that it can be hard to know which ones to choose.

To help you out, we spoke to leading Harley Street functional medicine doctor Dr. Vijay Murthy - a trusted health practitioner to the British royal family and co-founder of Murthy Health - and registered nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji, a dedicated expert in plant-based nutrition and women’s hormone health. They gave us their expert advice on finding the best multivitamins and answers to the most FAQ (Scroll down for these).

What are multivitamins and why are they beneficial?

"Multivitamins are dietary supplements that contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional elements. Each one is designed to provide nutrients that you might not get enough of from your diet alone," explains nutritionist Riya.

"Our bodies require a diverse array of vitamins and minerals to function optimally. When our diet falls short in providing these essential nutrients, multivitamins can step in to fill the gap. They help ensure that your body gets the right amounts of nutrients like Vitamin D, which supports bone health, or Vitamin B12, essential for energy production. Additionally, minerals like Zinc, Selenium, and Potassium play crucial roles in everything from immune function to heart health.In essence, multivitamins act as a safety net, making sure you get the essential vitamins and minerals needed to support your overall well-being."

Dr Vijay adds: "Multivitamins represent more than just a remedy for overt deficiencies—they are a proactive strategy to safeguard against the nuances of modern living, ensuring that individuals maintain optimal health and vitality."

"Multivitamins are indispensable in today's fast-paced world where dietary constraints and lifestyle factors often lead to nutritional insufficiencies. While overt deficiencies garner attention, it's the subtle gaps in nutrient intake that multivitamins effectively address. This is exemplified in research such as the JAMA study, which highlights their role in reducing cancer risks among older men, emphasising the criticality of consistent nutrient intake."

How we chose the best multivitamins

As well as getting expert advice and recommendations from Dr Vijay and nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji, (scroll down for more information about our experts and why you should trust them) we also consulted the team of HELLO! Online shopping experts to find out their favourite products and brands - we don’t recommend something unless we love it. We also tried to cater for all budgets and needs, so you’ll find something for you in this roundup whether you’re looking for a vegan product, multivitamin gummies, or something to help you deal with menopause symptoms...

Centrum Women 50+ Multivitamin & Mineral Tablets © Centrum Best for: Women over 50, Menopause

Women over 50, Menopause Form: Tablet

Tablet Primary supplement type: 24 nutrients including - Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Iron, Calcium, Vitamin E

24 nutrients including - Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Iron, Calcium, Vitamin E Diet type: Sugar, glucose and gluten-free

Sugar, glucose and gluten-free Flavour: Unflavoured Karen Silas, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: "As a woman, getting older means everything from menopause mood swings to worrying about osteoporosis and my doctor recommended I consider taking a multivitamin regularly to supplement my not-always-balanced diet. I basically chose this one because it's specially formulated to help with peri-menopause and menopause support, bone strength and cognitive function, which are my main concerns. Plus, it's sugar, gluten and lactose-free. After taking it for a while, I noticed that I felt more energetic and balanced, which convinced me that this is the multivitamin for me. I make sure that I don't miss a day."



Nutravita Multivitamins & Minerals © Nutravita Best for: Shoppers on a budget

Shoppers on a budget Form: Tablets

Tablets Primary supplement type: 26 nutrients including - Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Magnesium, Biotin

26 nutrients including - Calcium, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Magnesium, Biotin Diet type: Vegan, Vegetarian

Vegan, Vegetarian Flavour: Unflavoured Nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji says: "Nutravita are known for making great quality multivitamins developed by experts that are made to help with different health needs. I would highly recommend their Multivitamin which contains 26 key vitamins and minerals. The products are also very reasonably priced compared with other supplement brands making vitamins accessible to everyone."

Pure Encapsulations - O.N.E Multivitamin © Pure Encapsulations Best for: Food allergy sufferers

Food allergy sufferers Form: Capsules

Capsules Primary supplement type: 26 nutrients including -Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin B complex, Iodine, Biotin

26 nutrients including -Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin B complex, Iodine, Biotin Diet type: Vegetarian, Free from dairy, soy, nuts, GMOs and gluten-free

Vegetarian, Free from dairy, soy, nuts, GMOs and gluten-free Flavour: Unflavoured Dr. Vijay Murthy, leading Functional Medicine Doctor & co-founder of Murthy Health, says: “Known for their commitment to purity and quality, Pure Encapsulations offers a wide range of multivitamin formulations tailored to various needs and preferences. Their supplements are hypoallergenic and free from unnecessary additives, making them suitable for individuals with sensitivities or allergies."



Heights Vitals MultiVitamin © Heights View offer Best for: Celebrities! Vogue Williams, Stephen Fry and Matt Willis are all fans

Celebrities! Vogue Williams, Stephen Fry and Matt Willis are all fans Form: Capsule

Capsule Primary supplement type: 20 nutrients including - Full B complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Folate, Omega 3 EPA

Diet type : Vegan

: Vegan Flavour: Unflavoured Georgia Brown, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, says: "I've always been slightly sceptical about taking supplements. In the years that I've taken them, I've often become frustrated with taking a cocktail of multiple 'wellness' pills that seem to have little effect or change on my mind and body." "What drew me to Heights was how these science-backed pills appear to include everything you need, and nothing you don't. After just three weeks of taking them daily, I felt far less fatigued, had noticeably radiant skin and stronger nails and felt like I could focus again. I feel like I have my life in order whenever I'm taking these."



Wild Nutrition Food Grown Multivitamin © Wild Nutrition Best for: Hormonal regulation

Hormonal regulation Form: Capsule

Capsule Primary supplement type: 29 nutrients including - Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Folate, Selenium, Ashwagandha, Beetroot powder

29 nutrients including - Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Folate, Selenium, Ashwagandha, Beetroot powder Diet type: Vegetarian, kosher

Vegetarian, kosher Flavour: Unflavoured The source of the vitamins in these capsules by Wild Nutrition is described as 'food-grown', which should mean a superior bioavailability which, in turn, the body should utilise more efficiently than typical, artificially derived products. They are specially formulated to promote healthy hormone cycles, energy and immunity. Shoppers report that this multivitamin is “expensive but worth it” with several verified reviewers across the board noting they feel better, have more energy and find it much easier to get out of bed in the morning after three weeks or more of taking it.



My Vitamins Multivivitamin Gummies © My Vitamins Best for: Anyone who struggles swallowing pills

Anyone who struggles swallowing pills Form: Gummies

Gummies Primary supplement type: Ten nutrients including - A complex blend of A, C and D vitamins, Iodine, Biotin

Ten nutrients including - A complex blend of A, C and D vitamins, Iodine, Biotin Flavour: Strawberry If you’ve ever struggled taking pills or capsules, gummies are definitely a way for you to get your vitamin fix. Plus they taste great - it’s more like starting the day with a Haribo sweet than a vitamin! My Vitamins are a popular brand for multivitamin gummies - and they’re the choice of Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who says: “I actually look forward to having my vitamins.” The strawberry flavour is delicious, according to reviewers, and they feature ten essential nutrients including vitamin C to support the immune system, and biotin to keep your skin and hair healthy. Molly-Mae says: “If you just want an all-in-one, this is your go-to.”



The Lyma Supplement © Lyma Best for: Luxury beauty fans

Luxury beauty fans Form: Capsules

Capsules Primary supplement type: 10 nutrients including - Vitamin K, Vitamin D complex, Citicoline, Carotenoids, Keratin

10 nutrients including - Vitamin K, Vitamin D complex, Citicoline, Carotenoids, Keratin Flavour: Unflavoured Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "I took the leap and invested in the Lyma supplements, a one stop shop multi-vitamin cum super supplement that gets gold stars across the board. From the sleek gold tin they arrive in to the minimalist website, it is pretty fancy for a supplement and as much as I didn't want to love it, I did and still do. One month in, I noticed my once weak, brittle nails were ridiculously stronger and by month two, my hair seems less brittle too. I'm excited to see what month three brings..."

Holland & Barrett Multivitamin Effervescent 20 Tablets © Holland & Barrett View offer Best for: Drinkable vitamin fans

Drinkable vitamin fans Form: Effervescent Tablets

Effervescent Tablets Primary supplement type: 13 nutrients including - Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin

13 nutrients including - Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin Diet type: Vegans and Vegetarians

Vegans and Vegetarians Flavour: Unflavoured If you really struggle with swallowing pills and tablets and gummies just don’t appeal, then dissolvable tablets might be the answer. You get a good blend of vitamins and minerals - and you’re rehydrating yourself too! Just drop them into a glass of cold water and sip with breakfast, and you’re set for the day. Reviewers consistently praised the flavour and were delighted with the price. Several shoppers bought them for their teens and kids, noting it was much easier to get youngsters to drink their vitamins rather than take them in pill form.



Multivitamins FAQs

Who can benefit from multivitamins?

Riya says: "Taking multivitamins can be helpful for many people, especially if you're not getting all the nutrients you need from your diet. If you have dietary restrictions, are a picky eater, or follow a strict vegetarian or vegan diet, you might not be getting all the essential nutrients your body needs. Multivitamins can also be beneficial for pregnant women to support the development of the baby.

"As we get older, our bodies change and may need more vitamins and minerals, and it's not uncommon for older adults to benefit from taking multivitamins. Athletes and people with very active lifestyles may also find multivitamins helpful to meet their increased nutritional needs. If you often feel tired or have trouble getting through the day, multivitamins can provide the extra support you need."

What should you look for in a multivitamin?

Dr Vijay says: "While selecting a multivitamin, it's crucial to adopt a discerning approach to ensure you're investing in a product that truly benefits your health." Here are his tips for what to prioritise and avoid:

Comprehensive nutrient profile: Look for multivitamins that provide a wide array of vitamins and minerals, covering essential nutrients your body needs for optimal functioning. Be wary of supplements that skimp on certain nutrients or offer excessively high doses of others, as an imbalance can be detrimental to health.

Look for multivitamins that provide a wide array of vitamins and minerals, covering essential nutrients your body needs for optimal functioning. Be wary of supplements that skimp on certain nutrients or offer excessively high doses of others, as an imbalance can be detrimental to health. Bioavailability: Opt for multivitamins containing nutrients in bioavailable forms that the body can readily absorb and utilise. Avoid supplements with cheap, synthetic forms of vitamins and minerals, as they may not be as effective and could even cause imbalances in the body.

Opt for multivitamins containing nutrients in bioavailable forms that the body can readily absorb and utilise. Avoid supplements with cheap, synthetic forms of vitamins and minerals, as they may not be as effective and could even cause imbalances in the body. Third-party testing: Choose multivitamins from brands that undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure product quality, purity and potency. This step is crucial for verifying the accuracy of ingredient labels and confirming that the supplement is free from contaminants such as heavy metals or harmful additives.

Choose multivitamins from brands that undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure product quality, purity and potency. This step is crucial for verifying the accuracy of ingredient labels and confirming that the supplement is free from contaminants such as heavy metals or harmful additives. Avoid binders and fillers: Read the ingredient list carefully and steer clear of multivitamins containing unnecessary fillers, binders or artificial additives. These additives serve no nutritional purpose and may even pose health risks or trigger allergies in sensitive individuals.

Read the ingredient list carefully and steer clear of multivitamins containing unnecessary fillers, binders or artificial additives. These additives serve no nutritional purpose and may even pose health risks or trigger allergies in sensitive individuals. Check for quality certifications: Look for multivitamins that carry certifications from reputable organisations, such as NSF International or the USP Verified Mark. These certifications indicate that the product has undergone thorough testing and meets high standards of quality and safety.

Look for multivitamins that carry certifications from reputable organisations, such as NSF International or the USP Verified Mark. These certifications indicate that the product has undergone thorough testing and meets high standards of quality and safety. Research the brand’s reputation: Take the time to research the reputation of the brand manufacturing the multivitamin. Look for companies with a track record of producing high-quality supplements backed by scientific research and transparency in their manufacturing processes.

Take the time to research the reputation of the brand manufacturing the multivitamin. Look for companies with a track record of producing high-quality supplements backed by scientific research and transparency in their manufacturing processes. Beware of overhyped claims: Be cautious of multivitamins that make exaggerated or unsubstantiated health claims. Remember that supplements are meant to complement a healthy diet, not replace it, and no single supplement can cure all ailments or guarantee optimal health.

When and how should you take your multivitamin?

Consistency is key: "Taking your multivitamin regularly, preferably at the same time each day, helps maintain steady nutrient levels in your body," says Dr Vijay. "This consistency supports overall health and ensures you're getting the most out of your supplement. Just like sticking to a daily routine helps keep your life organised, consistent multivitamin intake ensures your body receives essential nutrients consistently, promoting optimal health and wellbeing."

"Taking your multivitamin regularly, preferably at the same time each day, helps maintain steady nutrient levels in your body," says Dr Vijay. "This consistency supports overall health and ensures you're getting the most out of your supplement. Just like sticking to a daily routine helps keep your life organised, consistent multivitamin intake ensures your body receives essential nutrients consistently, promoting optimal health and wellbeing." Take with meals for better absorption: "This helps your body absorb the nutrients better and can prevent stomach upset;" says Riya. "Breakfast is often the easiest time to remember to take your supplement since it can become a part of your daily routine. For optimal absorption, consider taking your multivitamin with a meal that contains some healthy fats. Vitamins like A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble, meaning they need fats for proper absorption. A breakfast including avocado, nuts, or yoghurt can be an excellent choice." Dr Vijay adds: "Imagine your body as a sponge soaking up nutrients from the food you eat. Taking your multivitamin with meals is like squeezing that sponge, allowing it to absorb more nutrients efficiently."

"This helps your body absorb the nutrients better and can prevent stomach upset;" says Riya. "Breakfast is often the easiest time to remember to take your supplement since it can become a part of your daily routine. For optimal absorption, consider taking your multivitamin with a meal that contains some healthy fats. Vitamins like A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble, meaning they need fats for proper absorption. A breakfast including avocado, nuts, or yoghurt can be an excellent choice." Dr Vijay adds: "Imagine your body as a sponge soaking up nutrients from the food you eat. Taking your multivitamin with meals is like squeezing that sponge, allowing it to absorb more nutrients efficiently." Follow recommended dosage guidelines: "Stick to the recommended dosage indicated on the label of your multivitamin. Avoid taking more than the recommended amount, as excessive intake of certain vitamins and minerals can have negative effects on your health," advises Dr Vijay.

"Stick to the recommended dosage indicated on the label of your multivitamin. Avoid taking more than the recommended amount, as excessive intake of certain vitamins and minerals can have negative effects on your health," advises Dr Vijay. Consult your healthcare provider: "If you’re taking other medications or supplements, it’s wise to consult with your healthcare provider to avoid any potential interactions," advises Riya - and Dr Vijay agrees, adding: "If you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications, it's essential to consult with healthcare professionals before starting any new supplement regimen. They can provide personalised advice tailored to your specific needs and circumstances."

Meet the experts

© Dr Vijay Murthy

A trailblazer in integrating Functional Medicine and Ayurveda, Dr. Vijay Murthy has over three decades of clinical experience. A trusted confidante and health practitioner to the British Royal Family, Dr. Vijay's expertise is globally recognised. He advocates for a targeted health approach, recognising the intrinsic connection between mind and body, and valuing collaborative practice to uncover a complete health picture. By bridging ancient traditions with modern science, he aids patients in developing habits for sustained health and vitality.

Dr. Murthy’s extensive clinical and academic qualifications include a Functional Medicine Practitioner certification (IFCMP) & Doctor of Naturopathy (ND). His PhD and multiple degrees from prestigious universities across India, New Zealand & Australia, position him as an authority in his disciplines.

© Riya Lakhani – Kanji

Riya Lakhani-Kanji is a dedicated expert in women’s hormone health, gut health and plant-based nutrition. She has completed a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Human Nutrition, and has developed a passion for giving advice on various topics on improving health and wellbeing. With a focus on perimenopause, menopause, fertility, and pregnancy, Riya is committed to addressing the root cause of symptoms for a holistic approach to wellness.

Navigating through a wide range of concerns, including acne, weight loss, Premenstrual syndrome (PMS), hair thinning, fatigue and mood swings, Riya’s practice emphasises personalised solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Drawing from the valuable insights of Professor Tim Spector in plant-focused nutrition, Riya encourages embracing positive lifestyle changes that promote hormonal balance and enhance overall well-being.