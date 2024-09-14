Demi Moore shares positive update on Bruce Willis' health amid dementia diagnosis

Demi Moore has shared an update on her ex-husband Bruce Willis' health following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

The Substance actress, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, and while there is no change in the retired actor's diagnosis, she remained positive about his current condition.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Bruce Willis retires from acting after health diagnosis

Drew spoke to Demi about Bruce's cameo on the 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – which Drew and Demi both starred in – telling her: "When we did Charlie's Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film. And we got to work with him.

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at Cafe Central! I've known him my whole life, too," she added, before asking: "How is he right now?"

Demi replied: "Given the givens, he's in a stable place,"

Reiterating the advice she gives their three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, Demi said: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at.

© Getty Images Bruce was diagnosed with dementia in 2023

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."

Demi also shared that she spends as much time as possible with her ex-husband. "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week and I really treasure the time that we all share," she said.

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi have remained close since their divorce

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000, and they have maintained a great relationship since their divorce. She is also close to Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

The family announced in March 2022 that Bruce would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, they revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000

In May, Demi and Bruce's daughter Tallulah gave an update on her father's health during an interview with E! News.

"It's the same which in this situation is a good thing," she said. "Our visits have so much love and I feel that, that overarches anything for me, it's being able to have that connection."

© Instagram Tallulah has also shared updates on her dad's health

She continued: "I know he knows how much I love him; I know how much he loves me, I know how much he loves all of us.

"It's a hard thing for anyone going through this, but it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family."

In May, eldest daughter Rumer also spoke of her father's condition, telling Fox News Digital: "He's great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking."



© Instagram Rumer is touched by the support her dad has received

She added: "I think, for me, through this experience, what's been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that's been so evident in the transparency with which we've been sharing.

"And I think if there's any way sharing our experience brings hope – whatever comes forward as a family – that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that's … everything."