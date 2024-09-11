Bruce Willis makes rare appearance in public amid dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has mostly kept out of the public eye since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. But the former actor, 69, was spotted out and about in Studio City, California in a rare public appearance.

Photos obtained from Backgrid of the star showed he was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, donning a baseball cap and a striped shirt with a collar. The caption revealed he was "enjoying a drive around Studio City with his bodyguards."

Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia, is seen enjoying a drive around Studio City with his bodyguards.

The actor keeps a low profile these days, having retired from acting in 2022 when his family announced he had aphasia. The year after, they revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Actor Bruce Willis (L) and his wife English model Emma Heming attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" at SVA Theatre on January 15, 2019 in New York City

Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis, and his youngest daughters Mabel and Evelyn, were not photographed with the actor, although it goes without saying that they have remained stalwarts in supporting him through his care since amid his diagnosis.

Emma has become a key face in raising awareness for FTD as she now acts as a carer for her husband of 15 years. A key figure in the community of carers who all take care of family members with the illness, she most recently filmed herself cycling six miles on a stationary bike to help the cause Pedal For Spencer.

The Die Hard actor's entire family has come together amid his diagnosis, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The St. Elmo's Fire actress even attended Bruce's daughter Mabel's graduation ceremony in June.

Tallulah gave a recent update about her father's health, speaking to E! News. She said: "It's the same which in this situation is a good thing."

She added: "Our visits have so much love and I feel that, that overarches anything for me, it's being able to have that connection."

"I know he knows how much I love him, I know how much he loves me, I know how much he loves all of us," she said, adding: "It's a hard thing for anyone going through this, but it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family."

Rumer previously opened up about her father's relationship with his granddaughter Louetta, gushing that Bruce was doing "really good" and she often takes the little one one over to see him.

According to Rumer, her daughter "loves" going to see Bruce, which she thinks is "so sweet."

"Louetta honestly is like the most-famous person in our family. Within my family, people will call and ask to have playdates just with her," she confessed to People.