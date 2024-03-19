Bruce Willis' life with 5 daughters as he turns 69

Bruce Willis is turning 69, and he has so much to be proud of. He's starred in some of the most iconic films, from Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense, to the Die Hard Franchise, in which he played John McClane.

While he's had to retire from acting due to his frontotemporal dementia, it's safe to say that Bruce has another reason to be proud of himself: his five daughters.

Yes, the actor may in fact be the ultimate girl dad as he had three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, and two daughters with current wife Emma Heming Willis.

Here's everything you need to know about Bruce's five daughters.

Bruce and Demi's blended family

Rumer Glenn Willis

Bruce Willis and actress Rumer Willis attend the dedication and unveiling of a new soundstage mural celebrating 25 years of "Die Hard" at Fox Studio Lot on January 31, 2013 in Century City, California

Bruce and Demi's eldest child, Rumer, was born August. 16, 1988, in Paducah, Kentucky. She spent much of her childhood outside of Hollywood in Hailey, Idaho, but this didn't stop her from making appearances on screen early on.

Twice she appeared in films with her mom, as she made her debut in Now and Then under the name Willa Glen. She also appeared as Demi's daughter in Striptease. As a 20 year old she made a career as an actress, following in her parents' footsteps in films like The House Bunny, and shows like 90210.

She's even made some appearances on screen in recent years, with a role in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars where she won. But nowadays Rumer has dedicated herself as a mother to Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with boyfriend Derek Thomas.

The 35-year-old seemed heartbroken about news of her father's health, but has made it clear that she cherishes every moment she gets with him, as she opened up about introducing Bruce to Louetta: "Seeing my father hold my daughter…was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful."

Scout LaRue Willis

In the clip shared to Scout's Instagram Stories, she holds her hand out to her dad Bruce Willis and lovingly smiles as he reaches out

Demi gave birth to Scout on July 20, 1991, in Sun Valley, Idaho where she grew up with sister Rumer. She appeared in Demi's 1995 film The Scarlet Letter, and Bruce's 1999 film Breakfast of Champions.

After high school, Scout attended Brown University. Following graduation she took part in an exhibition dealing with Instagram's censorship of women, which led her to walk around New York City topless, which is legal to do, while it would contravene the apps nudity rules. She has since become a musician, much like her father who performed too.

She said of her father, following his diagnosis: "I feel so lucky to know the kind of tenderness that this man shares, the deep admiration, respect and reverence he has for his family. I feel so lucky that this incredible, vibrant, man is my father."

"Thinking of everyone for whom today has been challenging and I am loving you with the deepest depths of my heart! What patience, compassion and presence we learn through the greatest challenges in our lives."

Tallulah Belle Willis

Tallulah and Bruce

Tallulah was Bruce and Demi's final child together, as she was born February 3, 1994. She had a tricky time growing up, as her family moved from Idaho to Los Angeles while she was in the third grade and she suddenly became fully aware of her A List parents.

As such, she became aware of herself as public figure and the criticism she received, which not only triggered an eating disorder but led to her struggling with substance abuse in college. She entered a treatment center to get sober during college, and looked to repair her strained family relationship after rehab.

Most recently Tallulah opened up about being diagnosed with autism, as she joked in an Instagram post: "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic”.

She added that: "This is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life."

Tallulah revealed that her father's diagnosis had been difficult for her to cope with, but told Vogue that: "He still knows who I am and lights up when I enter the room", adding: "I have hopes for my father that I'm so reluctant to let go of. I've always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know we'd be such good friends if only there were more time."

Mabel Ray Willis

Rumer Willis poses with sister Mabel Willis

Bruce's fourth daughter Mabel was born April 1, 2012 to his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Mabel has grown up in Bedford Hills, an hour outside New York City, as Emma explained: "We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in. I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it's not bad in New York, and it's zero up where we live."

The 11 year old is currently in elementary school, and she revealed she'd like to be a "shark" on Shark Tank.

Evelyn Penn Willis

Evelyn Willis playing in the sand on the beach

Bruce's final daughter, Evelyn, was born May 5, 2014, cementing his role as a total girl dad.

He revealed to People: "We didn't know what we were gonna have until the baby came out. In general, I think women should be in charge of everything. Women are just much smarter than men."

Emma explained that Evelyn has learned a lot about dementia following her dad's diagnosis, learning that those with the disease "can become severely dehydrated."

Talking about this on Instagram, Emma continued: "So I said to her, 'Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand. Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad's disease.'"