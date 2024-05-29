Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares update on dad's condition and how he's involved in granddaughter Lou's big milestones
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares update on dad's condition and how he's involved in granddaughter Lou's big milestones

The Die Hard star became a grandfather to Louetta Isley Thomas last year

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Bruce Willis' family continues to rally around him in support as he privately battles frontotemporal dementia, but behind the scenes, he remains an affectionate father and doting grandpa.

His oldest daughter Rumer Willis, 35, made an appearance on the Today Show to speak with Hoda Kotb about life as a mom and having her parents settle into their roles as grandparents.

She gushed over her parents Bruce, 69, and Demi Moore, 61, and revealed that they really were such loving caregivers to her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas, who turned one year old last month.

"Honestly, seeing them with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities, they get to just spoil her," she joked.

Hoda asked about Bruce's health, and Rumer assured her that all was well. "He's so good! I actually got to see him right before I came out [to New York]."

She even shared how her daughter, affectionately called "Lou," was beginning to learn how to walk, and would often walk over to her grandfather. "Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet!"

"It's so nice because I feel like my dad is a girl dad through and through, and it almost unlocks that little kid, girl dad thing, he's so sweet with her. Like how I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters."

Rumer also spoke about how touching it was to see the responses they as a family have received from people concerning Bruce's well being, calling it "amazing" to see how "beloved" he truly is, recalling instances of people stopping her to just praise him.

"What's lovely to see is people will stop me on the street or the airport or wherever it is, and are so effusive about how much they love him, how much of an impact he's had on them, or just that they're sending love to our family."

She continued: "It really makes me a proud daughter, honestly, to see just how much love he's getting. And also just that our vulnerability and transparency about what he's going through, to me, is so important." 

"Because if it can have any impact on another family that is struggling in any way with something like this or bring more attention to the disease in hopes of finding a cure, or anything that can be of service to anybody else I think is really important."

Bruce and his ex-wife Demi are the parents of daughters Rumer, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30. He shares with his current wife Emma Willis daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10. Their family grew last year when Rumer gave birth to baby Lou with her current partner Derek Richard Thomas, making Bruce and Demi grandparents for the first time.

