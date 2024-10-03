Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Halle Berry just got even more intimate about menopause
Subscribe
Halle Berry just got even more intimate about menopause
Digital Cover health-and-fitness© Steve Granitz

Halle Berry just got even more intimate about menopause

The 58-year-old actor's wellness brand is launching intimacy products for perimenopausal women

Donna Francis
Contributing Editor US
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Halle Berry's wellness brand, Respin has teamed up with leading intimacy brand Joylux to launch two new products aimed at breaking the stigma around intimacy during perimenopause and menopause. 

As a vocal advocate for women's health and wellness, Halle continues to encourage open conversations about the changes women face during menopause, including those that impact sexual health and intimacy - she even called her own vagina "juicy like a peach" last month! 

Halle Berry at the "Never Let Go" world premiere held at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Halle Berry wants to talk about intimacy in menopause

Addressing the stigma

For many women, intimacy can become challenging during menopause due to changes such as vaginal dryness, discomfort and a decrease in libido. These issues, which are often not openly discussed, can strain relationships and also massively affect confidence. 

Halle Berry is on a mission to normalise these conversations to make it easier for women to take control of their intimate wellness and feel more empowered during perimenopause and menopause.

"Menopause is a natural part of life, and it's time we celebrate the changes we go through rather than hide them," Halle recently explained to viewers on Good Morning America"Our goal is to empower women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally."

Halle's partnership with Joylux has resulted in the creation of two innovative products designed to support women's intimate health during menopause.

You'd be mistaken to think that the LET’S SPIN Intimacy Gel is a new chic perfume thanks to the stylish packaging, however it's an all-natural serum that helps to combat vaginal dryness, which enhances comfort during intimate moments. 

It's formulated with ingredients that are normally found in prestige skincare such as hyaluronic acid, which helps to soften and hydrate the vaginal area, giving instant comfort. This gel not only gives instant comfort, it also helps to promote long-term vaginal health. 

The Respin x Joylux collaboration sets out to destigmitize the issues surrounding vaginal health
The Respin x Joylux collaboration sets out to destigmitize the issues surrounding vaginal health

The other product - the vFit Device - is a unique wellness tool that uses red light therapy to help improve pelvic floor health, increase blood flow to the vaginal area, which promises to enhance overall intimacy. Designed with cutting-edge technology, it addresses discomfort and dryness while helping users feel more confident and connected with their bodies.

DISCOVER: Try this super-fun exercise to strengthen your pelvic floor – it's not a Kegel, I promise 

A step forward

As the conversation around menopause and women’s health continues to evolve, Halle’s partnership with Joylux stands as a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of American women to self advocate and address all aspects of their health - including intimacy. 

And for Halle, this is just another step in her mission to help women feel seen, supported, and empowered at every stage of life.

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More