Halle Berry just got even more intimate about menopause

Halle Berry's wellness brand, Respin has teamed up with leading intimacy brand Joylux to launch two new products aimed at breaking the stigma around intimacy during perimenopause and menopause.

As a vocal advocate for women's health and wellness, Halle continues to encourage open conversations about the changes women face during menopause, including those that impact sexual health and intimacy - she even called her own vagina "juicy like a peach" last month!

© Getty Images Halle Berry wants to talk about intimacy in menopause

Addressing the stigma

For many women, intimacy can become challenging during menopause due to changes such as vaginal dryness, discomfort and a decrease in libido. These issues, which are often not openly discussed, can strain relationships and also massively affect confidence.

Halle Berry is on a mission to normalise these conversations to make it easier for women to take control of their intimate wellness and feel more empowered during perimenopause and menopause.

"Menopause is a natural part of life, and it's time we celebrate the changes we go through rather than hide them," Halle recently explained to viewers on Good Morning America. "Our goal is to empower women to feel their best, both physically and emotionally."

Halle's partnership with Joylux has resulted in the creation of two innovative products designed to support women's intimate health during menopause.

You'd be mistaken to think that the LET’S SPIN Intimacy Gel is a new chic perfume thanks to the stylish packaging, however it's an all-natural serum that helps to combat vaginal dryness, which enhances comfort during intimate moments.

It's formulated with ingredients that are normally found in prestige skincare such as hyaluronic acid, which helps to soften and hydrate the vaginal area, giving instant comfort. This gel not only gives instant comfort, it also helps to promote long-term vaginal health.

The Respin x Joylux collaboration sets out to destigmitize the issues surrounding vaginal health

The other product - the vFit Device - is a unique wellness tool that uses red light therapy to help improve pelvic floor health, increase blood flow to the vaginal area, which promises to enhance overall intimacy. Designed with cutting-edge technology, it addresses discomfort and dryness while helping users feel more confident and connected with their bodies.

DISCOVER: Try this super-fun exercise to strengthen your pelvic floor – it's not a Kegel, I promise

A step forward

As the conversation around menopause and women’s health continues to evolve, Halle’s partnership with Joylux stands as a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of American women to self advocate and address all aspects of their health - including intimacy.

And for Halle, this is just another step in her mission to help women feel seen, supported, and empowered at every stage of life.