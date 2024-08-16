Halle Berry, 58 declares 'I’m in the best act of my life: my second act!'

Hallelujah for Halle! Just a few months ago, the Oscar-winning actress took to Capitol Hill to proudly shout the statement: “I’m in menopause” with a mission to raise awareness and reclaim the narrative that surrounds menopause.

And Halle continued her inspiring quest in an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday discussing how we can all help to break the taboo surrounding menopause and embrace this life stage with positivity and candor.

“I’m in the best act of my life: my second act! And we all can be…”

Halle’s mission to destigmatize menopause and help women feel empowered, not ignored, during this period is exactly why HELLO! created Second Act, a community devoted to sharing celebratory and inspiring stories like hers.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin 58 year old Halle Berry arriving at the Good Morning America studios in New York to discuss all things menopause

In recent months, the leading Hollywood actor has been candid about the painful symptoms she experienced while going through perimenopause and became frustrated when her doctor initially misdiagnosed her with herpes, a sexually transmitted disease that both Halle and her partner tested negative for. “I was 54 years old and no Doctor that I had, dared to talk to me about it, it was as if this would never happen to me.” she told GMA anchor, Robin Roberts.

Just like HELLO!'s mission with Second Act, Halle is determined that women across America should start talking loudly and proudly about midlife issues like menopause in order to feel empowered to take charge of their lives and health. “Don’t be afraid of [menopause]! Be fearless about it,” she told Robin and an audience of women in the same life stage. “Let’s talk about it! This is my favorite subject. It’s a normal stage of life…it’s not a disease, don’t make it a negative.”

Halle joins an ever growing list of high profile women voicing out and pushing back against harmful stigmas surrounding midlife and menopause, including journalist, author and producer Tamsen Fadal, who is Ambassador and Board Member of Let's Talk Menopause, HELLO!’s not-for-profit partner organization. Producer of the highly anticipated menopause documentary, The M Factor, which is coming out in October, Tamsen previously worked as an Emmy award-winning TV news anchor, before quitting her job of 15 years to advocate for women’s health in this crucial stage of their lives.

© jennymoloney.com Let's Talk Menopause Ambassador and Board Member Tamsen Fadal, 53 joins an ever growing list of high profile women like Halle campaigning about menopause awareness

“Halle Berry’s message on Good Morning America perfectly captures the essence of what we advocate at Let’s Talk Menopause,” Tamsen explains to HELLO! “Menopause is not the end—it’s a powerful beginning, a time to embrace our inner strength and redefine what thriving looks like. I believe it’s crucial for women to view this phase as an opportunity to take control of their health and well-being, pushing past outdated societal expectations. Together, we can shift the narrative, ensuring that every woman feels empowered to live her best life during and after menopause.”

ALSO READ: America's most influential menopause advocates join HELLO! and Let's Talk Menopause to 'keep us stronger together'

It is the hope that the bi-partisan Advancing Menopause Care and Midlife Women’s Health Act will support the work that the likes of Halle, Tamsen and Let’s Talk Menopause are doing to raise menopause awareness. “Real change requires action in Congress and significant funding to research new treatments,” explains Samara Daly, Co-Founder and Board Chair of Let’s Talk Menopause. “We need to push for legislative support and financial investment to ensure that every woman has access to the best possible care during this critical life stage.”

Dr Judith Joseph is one of many high profile Doctors advocating for change in the way menopausal women are cared for

Getting the right treatment and care is crucial for women experiencing what can be a transformative yet joyful time in their lives. “To truly support women, we need robust research into treatments, especially hormone therapy, and better training for healthcare providers to offer informed, compassionate, and individualized care,” explains Dr Noble, Chief Medical Officer of Let’s Talk Menopause. “Moments like this are powerful, but they must be paired with concrete action to advance treatment options and ensure that every woman can make informed decisions about their health."

Halle is especially keen to communicate her message to women of color who she says “suffer disproportinately,” during menopause as they are at a higher risk of many of the symptoms that come with it. And the healthcare experts agree.

"Halle Berry’s passion and openness about the impact of menopause on Black women is incredibly important,” explains Dr. Judith Joseph, Board Member of Let’s Talk Menopause. “Research shows that Black women experience more severe cognitive and depressive symptoms related to hormonal changes during menopause, yet they are less likely to receive treatment. By sharing stories like Halle’s, we can raise awareness and push for the systemic changes needed to ensure that all women, regardless of race, receive the care and support they deserve during menopause."

Menopause is certainly having its moment in America right now and the message to every woman, Halle believes, is clear: “Embrace it instead of running from it…We have to be brave - we have to be fearless.”