Davina McCall receives royal support from Duchess Sophie amid special occasion

Monday was a special day for Davina McCall, with the menopause campaigner and TV presenter hosting a dinner to celebrate Wellbeing of Women, a charity that has been saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies through ground-breaking research for 60 years.

The evening, and her work with Wellbeing of Women, is important to Davina, who told HELLO! "One of the reasons I got involved in campaigning for women's health, is because it's tough being a woman. And it's tough being a woman from the minute you are born. We've got complicated reproductive systems and it's difficult getting pregnant and it's difficult giving birth and it's so under-researched and this is why it's so important to be here.'

Davina was in good company for the special evening, joined by celebrities including Olympic medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, journalist Mariella Frostrup and Wellbeing of Women ambassador and TV doctor Dr. Nighat Arif. The event even had a royal seal of approval, with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, lending her support as patron of the charity.

Ahead of Wellbeing of Women's 60th anniversary, Duchess Sophie wrote an encouraging message. "It is an enormous privilege, as Patron of Wellbeing of Women, to extend my congratulations on the occasion of your 60th anniversary.

© David Parry/Shutterstock The Wellbeing of Women dinner was a star-studded event

"This is a significant milestone, celebrating six decades of pioneering work and dedication to improving women's health. The charity has made remarkable strides in advancing research, which has influenced health systems around the world and pioneering treatments, diagnoses, and technologies we benefit from today.

"With your continued support, we can look forward to the next 60 years of essential research and fostering a broader conversation to empower women with the knowledge and confidence to make informed choices about their health. I extend my best wishes for a wonderful evening, and my heartfelt thanks for your generous support.”

On the night

Davina and her fellow attendees spoke about the ongoing need to raise vital funds for women's health research which remains starkly underfunded, with only 2.1% of public and charity funded research spent on reproductive health and childbirth.

© David Parry/Shutterstock Davina hosted the Wellbeing of Women's 60th Anniversary Dinner

The evening featured an auction and a live music performance by Elesha Paul Moses, known for her performance as Tina Turner on the West End Stage.

Davina McCall, who hosted the evening, said: "I am thrilled to be here for a landmark event for a charity very close to my heart. I became an ambassador for Wellbeing of Women because they campaign and fund research on issues that I am passionate about.

READ: Dame Kelly Holmes: 'I'm in denial about ageing – I don't like it'

"Tonight, we heard about the huge impact that the charity has had on women's health over the last 60 years, by investing in the brightest and best minds to find the next diagnoses and treatments and to improve outcomes for women. However, despite this progress, there is still more to do to make sure that all women get the healthcare that they need."

The charity strongly believes that women deserve better, which is why it is doing all it can to improve women's health throughout the life course, from birth to menopause and beyond.

© David Parry/Shutterstock Davina McCall hosted Wellbeing of Women's 60th Anniversary Dinner

"Our research is pioneering major advances in care, our information is giving women and girls the knowledge they need, and our campaigns are driving change where it is desperately needed," they said.

Find out more about Wellbeing of Women