Surfer Bethany Hamilton begs for help after nephew drowns but 'still has heartbeat and fight'

Bethany Hamilton had a heartbreaking message for fans on October 12 after her young nephew, Andrew, drowned but is still fighting for his life.

The pro surfer took to Instagram and begged for help and prayers in a devastating post documenting what happened to the "sweet," and "precious" little boy.

"HELP," she wrote. "My precious nephew was medivaced to kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night. He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him."

Bethany — who famously lost her arm in a shark attack when she was 13 — said her family were "wrecked," by the news.

"I know how proper medical support can make or break someone’s chance of survival," she continued. "And in this case we’re asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance."

© Getty Images Bethany was a teen when she was attacked by a shark

She later updated her post, tagging Dr. Paul Harch, who is a Louisiana-based doctor who specialised in in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT)

Bethany wrote: "Update we got ahold of Dr Paul Harch help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai’i. @harch.hbot. World-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning, Dr. Paul Harch.

The mom-of-four concluded her post by asking people to "PLEASE ONLY MESSAGE MY BROTHER if you have timely information on other treatments to look into.

"Please pray. THANK YOU!"

© Instagra Bethany is a mom to four children

Her latest update in the comments read: "Update: We are hopeful. Thank you for your prayers and support. We are in contact with Dr. Harch and many helpful individuals.

"We trust that God has Andrew in his hands."

Bethany added photos of her nephew and was inundated with messages from fans who sent her thoughts, prayers and love.

Bethany documented her own horror incident as a teen and her journey to recovery in her inspiring memoir, which was later turned into the 2011 film Soul Surfer.