Hugh Jackman has shared an emotional plea on social media as he turned to his millions of followers for help.

The 56-year-old shared a heartbreaking message as he joined the search to find his friend and Broadway star Zelig Williams, 28, who mysteriously vanished eight days ago.

Hugh took to his Instagram Story on Thursday and posted a photo of the Hamilton and MJ The Musical performer, pleading for information on his whereabouts.

"Please . . . if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams please reach out to your local authorities," the Wolverine star wrote.

"Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return," he added. "Please pass this message on."

The Broadway dancer – who worked with Hugh on The Man. The Music. The Show. world tour in 2019 – was last seen on October 3 when he left his South Carolina home around 9 a.m.

His family reported him missing the following day after he had not been heard from, which was "out of character" for him.

However, his aunt, Christine McLaughlin Barber, said the family knew something was wrong after they were made aware of an SOS alert sent from his phone just ten minutes after he left the previous morning.

According to People, a friend of Zelig's in New York received a ping alerting them to a crash near where he was spotted driving around Congaree National Park in central S.C.

While the family did not find any evidence of a crash, Zelig's car was later found abandoned on the Palmetto Trail, a 500-mile stretch that runs across the state.

According to Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, they are investigating Zelig's disappearance as a missing persons case, but they haven't ruled out foul play.

The authorities are using helicopters, boats, and drones to search for Zelig, who requires prescription medication, according to the Sheriff.

"We've searched on foot in the air of various locations," Sheriff Lott told Wistv.com. "Other investigative techniques that we will use involve cell phones and some other things that I don't want to discuss at this point."

Mieoki Corbin-Jacobs, Zelig's cousin, also told the publication: "We can't describe it. It's devastation. It's devastation for someone who is so close to his family to just disappear like that… there's no way to describe it."

A representative for the Southern Strut Dance Company, where Zelig started his dance journey, said: "He's a light, there's no other way to describe it.

"His heart shows in everything he does; he makes you feel special, no matter if it's your first meeting or if he's known you his whole life."

The dance company added: "We knew from the start he was going to be a star. He pushed through all of his hardships.

"We are devastated. If he can hear us, we want him to know we love him and want him to come home. It doesn't feel real, and it has brought together so many people from our dance family."

Anyone who may have seen Zelig or anyone with information is urged to call the Richland County Sheriff's Department at (803)576-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.