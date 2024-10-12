John Travolta and daughter Ella, 24, look somber as they leave NYC hotel ahead of emotional family day

John Travolta has been pictured leaving his New York City hotel with daughter Ella, as the family prepare to spend what would have been Kelly Preston's 61st birthday together.

Grease star John was seen rocking a black turtleneck paired with jeans and a chain necklace whilst signing autographs for fans, as he left the hotel, with Ella, 24, trailing behind him.

Singer Ella kept it casual in black leggings and a black hoodie as she carried luggage out of the hotel, where they have been staying in recent days as Hurricane Milton swept through Florida. John has a $10 million property in Ocala, mid-Florida which was right in the path of the category three hurricane which made landfall on October 10, 2024.

© AKGS John steps out in style in New York City

The Saturday Night Fever superstar, now 69, built the house on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates residence in the 1990s, and he and wife Kelly raised their children, including their late son Jett, Ella, and son Benjamin, 14.

The property includes the country's only private runway but the 500-acre estate also has a 7,600-square-foot mansion that was once home to horse breeder Muriel Vanderbilt, an 8,700-square-foot conference center, and approximately seventeen unsold estates with runway access.

© Emma McIntyre John and daughter Ella are very close

John and Kelly remodeled the midcentury house when he first moved in, and the home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and a stunning pool in the garden, which one of the architects once described as "a grown-up playroom".

"John wanted to use it for dancing, which is why it has a big open space and stone flooring," they told Architectural Digest.

Recommended video You may also like Take a peek inside John Travolta's gorgeous family home

The home also once had a 16-car garage, which John lovingly turned into a parkour-style gym for his son Ben.

Kelly died at the age of 57 on July 12, 2020. She had been battling breast cancer in secret. Her birthday is October 13.

© Instagram Kelly with her kids Ella and Benjamin during a bake sale

Ella recently released her new single "Little Bird," a tribute to her beloved mom which she called a song "about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person".

She continued: "It had been a couple years, obviously, since my mom's passing, so I could look at the whole situation and take a step back from it and see what I wanted to communicate on it and what I wanted to communicate to her and what I was feeling in general. So that's sort of where I was on this, and that then completed the EP and it felt really good."