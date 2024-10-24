Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' 'torturous' night-time habit revealed by Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla gazing at eachother lovingly© Getty

The King's wife gave an insight into their life together

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
52 seconds ago
Queen Camilla gave a rare insight into her and King Charles' life as a married couple this week.

The Queen spoke about her husband’s diligence during a Commonwealth event in Samoa, relaying a tale of men resting while women worked through the night.

Of her own experience of the work ethic of men, Queen Camilla said: "As one whose husband is often toiling into the small hours, long after my head is on the pillow, I should stress there are plenty of exceptions!"

Charles and Camilla in Samoa© Getty
The King and Queen have different bedtime routines

While the royal seemed jovial about her husband's hardworking nature, chartered psychologist Dr. Mark Rackley, who hosts the I Have Issues podcast, cautions that working late into the night can cause health struggles, noting that sleep deprivation is used as a means of torture, as it dysregulates the brain and causes extreme symptoms. 

"When [our sleep] cycle is disrupted, the impact of that disruption causes physical and mental fatigue. 

"Working late into the night can disrupt the circadian pacemaker, as we are awake when our body wants us to sleep. It can also cause sleep deprivation which impairs the brain's ability to function. There is a reason why sleep deprivation is used as a means of torture as it dysregulates the brain and causes extreme symptoms." Dr. Rackley continues.

King Charles III visits the Australian National Botanic © Getty
The King is a hard worker

The dangers of working late

King Charles is of course under a lot of pressure in his role, and Dr. Rackley explains the issues that sleeplessness can cause in the long term.

"If your job requires you to work late on a regular basis this can lead to sleep deficit, meaning the brain is operating daily from a reduced energy base.

"This reduction of energy can lead to poor concentration, poor focus, emotional dysregulation and mood disturbance. We can become apathetic and resent our job and what it is doing to us."

King Charles and Queen Camilla working hard at a desk© Getty
King Charles is a hard worker

We saw signs of this when a recently bereaved King Charles became irate with a pen, shortly after his mother died. Likely the pressure was piled on, along with raw grief, disturbing his usual upbeat, calm mood. Revisit the moment (which King Charles has since joked about) below...

While King Charles is likely productive in the wee hours, away from distractions of the day, Dr. Rackley adds that working late does not enhance our performance, noting that it actually weakens it as we do not have the full capacity of our brain available to us. 

Here's hoping King Charles manages to rest on his long flight home from Samoa before getting straight back to work in the UK.

