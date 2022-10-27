Queen Consort Camilla's unusual £2.8k wellness break: all the details King Charles III has been too!

The Duchess of Sussex is known for extravagant wellness habits, but it turns out that Queen Consort Camilla is equally invested in her health and wellbeing.

King Charles III's wife is currently in India at holistic health and wellness centre, Soukya, where a seven-day stay costs from £2,800 – and it's reportedly the eighth time she has visited the resort, going for the first time in 2010.

Such a fan is the Queen Consort, she convinced her husband to visit in 2019 for his 71st birthday – so what is it about the wellbeing centre that the royals are so taken with?

Soukya offers the divisive Panchakarma ritual, a method of cleansing the body of all unwanted waste, clearing the mind and the gut, as well as the respiratory tract and sinuses.

Queen Consort Camilla is known to suffer from sinusitis and was hit with a severe bout on her wedding day, meaning she almost didn't make it down the aisle, so it makes sense she enjoys a treatment that clears the sinuses.

Queen Consort Camilla invests in her wellness

Panchakarma is rather intense, so needs to be done under supervision. It can be life-threatening and fatal if it is not performed by a qualified person using proper precautions.

It sounds like Queen Camilla is in good hands, as according to their website, every guest at Soukya goes through a health evaluation by doctors, qualified and experienced in their respective system of medicine.

King Charles III joined his wife on her wellbeing retreat

The website adds: "The programme is monitored and reviewed daily, to enable any change in the treatment protocol, if required, enabling a highly individualised treatment programme.

"We provide authentic Ayurvedic, Panchakarma, Yoga and Naturopathic treatments and Complementary Therapies that are prescribed, monitored and reviewed by our doctors and delivered with the help of skilled therapists."

