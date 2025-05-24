King Charles's 'unfortunate habit revealed – and it’s one he shares with a legendary royal

King Charles may be known for his environmental work and public service, but according to insiders, the monarch also has a private side that’s far more traditional.

Royal watchers have long pointed out his attention to detail, but one royal author says his lifestyle closely mirrors that of a legendary figure in the royal family – the Queen Mother.

Tina Brown: Charles tried to "out-granny Granny"

The claims were made in The Palace Papers, a 2022 book by Tina Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and Tatler.

In it, she wrote: "The Prince of Wales (now King Charles), unfortunately, chose to emulate his big-spending grandmother, who insisted on living in Edwardian grandeur, maintaining five fully staffed homes."

She added: "Charles, senior courtiers felt, wanted to 'out-granny Granny' in old world elegance."

The Queen Mother, who died in 2002, was known for her extravagant tastes and extensive household staff. She lived well into her 100s and maintained multiple homes, each staffed and furnished in full.

Fussy habits and attention to detail

Charles, 76, is said to share several traits with his grandmother when it comes to household standards.

According to reports shared by The Daily Mail, the King owns around 60 bespoke suits, each estimated to cost over £5,000. His shirts are rumoured to be handmade, costing roughly £1,000 each.

He is also believed to have at least 50 pairs of handmade shoes and boots, each crafted by the historic shoemaker Lobb of St James’s. These are polished daily by a soldier stationed at Birdcage Walk.

As someone who reports regularly on royal life, it’s fair to say Charles’s preferences stand out even among other senior royals. These details paint a picture of a monarch who values precision and tradition.

Silver matchboxes and cigarette trays

Further details were included in Tina Brown’s book, which highlighted the type of duties expected by household staff.

When Queen Camilla still smoked, footmen were allegedly required to place silver cigarette boxes in every room of the house, always filled with her favourite brand.

They were also asked to ensure matchboxes – held in silver cases – were perfectly positioned, with one match always part-withdrawn for ease.

Such requirements, while specific, are not unprecedented in royal circles. The Queen Mother was similarly known for giving detailed instructions to her staff, down to how the lighting and fireplaces should be set in each room.

According to previous reports, she even had a watchman sit outside her bedroom each night with a lamp.

A shift in priorities as King

Despite this lavish history, Charles has made efforts to modernise the monarchy since taking the throne in 2022.

The Coronation in 2023 was notably smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953. The event was carefully budgeted and partially designed to reflect a more modern and cost-conscious royal family.

He has also endorsed a "slimmed-down monarchy", limiting public-facing duties to a smaller group of working royals.

Insiders suggest the King is aware of public scrutiny and is keen to demonstrate a sense of duty over privilege. However, his private routines suggest that some habits may be hard to shake.

A legacy of high standards

The Queen Mother set the tone for several generations of royal life. She remained a powerful influence on both Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles’s admiration for her was well documented. Their bond was close, and it’s not surprising he might model parts of his lifestyle on hers.

Balancing tradition and expectation

Charles faces a complex challenge. He is the oldest monarch to begin his reign and must lead at a time of rapid social and political change.

There’s still a strong appetite for royal tradition, but it’s balanced by the need to reflect modern British life.