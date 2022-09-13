Watch as King Charles realises he has made a big mistake: 'Oh dear' It happens to us all!

King Charles has been caught on camera airing his frustration as his ink pen began leaking - and he signed the date incorrectly at a signing ceremony.

Charles, who is about to tour the United Kingdom after ascending to the British throne, was heard exclaiming, "I can't bear this bloody thing" at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle as the pen began leaking over his hand and that of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

"Is it September 12?" he asked his aides as he sat at the desk, before acknowledging: "Oh God I've put the wrong date," after being told it was September 13.

"You signed the 12th earlier," Camilla then whispered to her husband.

Later he stood up from the desk and said: "Oh God I hate this, oh look it's going everywhere, I can't bear this bloody thing, what they do every stinking time."

Charles has been cited to have a "sparky temper" but one trusted royal photographer revealed that Camilla has changed her husband for the better.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort is "perfect" for the King

Arthur Edwards told Piers Morgan that the Queen Consort is "perfect" for the King, and detailed how she helped "calm" his "sparky temper".

Since he's been married to Camilla, Arthur explained: "[He's] calm, much more calm about approaching things. He had a little bit of a sparky temper, but I've not seen that in a long while and I’ve had some serious telling offs from him, you know?"

The King and Queen met at a polo match in 1970 when they were 22 and 24 respectively, but their romance cooled when Charles was called away on naval duties overseas. Camilla went on to marry – and have two children – with Andrew Parker Bowles, while Charles married Lady Diana Spencer and welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

Both of their marriages fell into difficulty, and Camilla divorced in 1995, followed by Charles the year after. There was controversy when Charles admitted he had committed adultery with Camilla while still married to Princess Diana.

After the tragic death of Diana in 1997, the two kept their blossoming relationship low-key, only making their first public appearance together in 1999.

Referring to how they transformed their image, Arthur explained: "They did it through hard work, they just put their heads down and got with it. The new Queen, Camilla, she just put everything into it.

