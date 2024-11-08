I feel better at 49 than I did in my 30s thanks to these small changes

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I feel better at 49 than I did in my 30s – here's how
Woman smiling in a black blazer

Jenny O'Connell shares her advice for staying fit and healthy as 50 approaches

By: Jenny O'Connell
2 minutes ago
In my thirties I was obsessed with triathlons. I regularly got up at 5am to swim before work and made time to train at the end of the day.

I was completely hooked on endurance challenges and in 2012 I became an Irish National Champion Triathlete in the age group 35-40. I ran a few marathons and in 2015 I completed an Ironman in Barcelona while five weeks pregnant.

With such intense workouts and extreme fitness levels, you'd think I was feeling better than ever, but in reality, as I approach 50, I'm feeling even better than I did in my thirties.

Woman on a bike on a sunny path
Jenny was a keen triathlete

Back then, I was feeling the pressures of work, parenthood, social commitments and the daily juggle, which meant my immune system took a battering.

I've always had a weak chest and at the first sign of burning the candle at both ends, the lurgy comes to put a stop to my gallop. I'd typically need antibiotics and steroid inhalers every two to three months, but I pushed through with my training.

I finally woke up to how poor my immune system was during the pandemic, when I went through three rounds of Covid and a dose of shingles.

I was sick of being sick and decided to find a natural way to support my immunity and energy levels. I'd always worked in law and was a barrister at the time, but went down a new career path in my forties and created the supplement brand Sisterly, an all-in-one sachet supplement (because I can't stand taking pills), The Elevator, which includes vitamins C, D and E, magnesium, Zinc copper – and more.

woman running in a race in the rain
Jenny found herself becoming unwell frequently

Since I've been taking it, I haven't had a single chest infection in two years, even though I'm working as hard as ever.

Here's how I look after myself as I approach 50…

1. Strength training

As I approach 50, I have increased my strength training and feel stronger physically. I'd started to notice niggly aches and pains, so I decided to focus on strength and conditioning.  

Weights and Pilates used to be at the bottom of my exercise to-do list because they weren’t cardio, but I’ve moved them to the top and it feels like the right thing to do at this stage of my life.

2. Reducing high-intensity workouts

I've reduced the amount of high-intensity workouts I do. I find they are counterproductive as I end up craving sugar and sweet things for a few days afterwards. I’m focusing on consistent low-intensity running and cycling and I it’s working better for me.

3. Cold water therapy

When things get too busy, I jump in the sea, the cold water is incredible for the reset. You can’t worry about anything when you’re submerged in the Irish sea in November!

I live by the mantra that you never regret a swim – and you really don’t.

3. Supplements

I always found it really hard to remain consistent with supplements but I now see the benefit of a daily dose of top-quality vitamins and minerals - it’s had a profound impact on my health. 

Supplement sachet next to a drink on a marble table
Sisterly supplements support immunity

I find with running around and poor food choices I don’t always get the nutrients I need from my diet, but supplementation has sorted out my immune system and given me so much energy.  My skin and nails are great too which is a bonus.

4. Yoga nidra

I adore yoga nidra. I was introduced to it recently by my sister and it's the perfect antidote to the stress of modern life and too much time on our phones. 

It's such an effective nervous system reset, you can feel the stress leaving your body in 20 minutes. 

You can find lots of options online and you just lie on your bed and bliss out. It's incredible.

