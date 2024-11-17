Robin Roberts holds back tears as she opens up about her very public 'difficult' decision

Robin Roberts shocked audiences around the world tuned into Good Morning America in 2007 when she shared the news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The now 63-year-old was candid about the diagnosis from the jump and even wrote a personal essay about the process of undergoing chemotherapy, shared with ABC News at the time.

In a conversation with the Poynter Institute this past weekend at their annual Bowtie Ball, where she was awarded with the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement, she spoke about the decision to go public with her health troubles at the time.

"Oh my gosh," she said, trying to hold back the tears. "It wasn't an easy decision. It was my mama who said 'Make your mess your message.'"

A clearly emotional Robin added: "And to know that I was very fortunate that I was gonna be receiving quality healthcare, that I was not gonna lose my job…and a lot of people can't say that when they go through a health journey."

"And so to be their voice…in fact, I was at the Riverwalk today. And a woman named Angela came up to me and hugged me and she said that she had gone through cancer right after I did. She said, 'If Robin can do it, I can do it.'"

Robin concluded: "Knowing that I was making my mess my message and I was getting the message out about how you live with cancer and how you become a thriver, not just a survivor…it's moments like that when I realize, as difficult as it was, it was the right decision and I'm grateful."

In her essay from 2007, Robin penned to the GMA audience: "To you, our viewers, please know that your thoughts and prayers very much sustain me as they always have each and every morning when I sit in the chair next to Diane and say 'Good Morning America.' You have always been there for me… and I love you back."

She has since also publicly supported her wife Amber Laign through her own breast cancer journey in 2021, as well as her former GMA colleague Amy Robach undergoing the same in 2013.

"Now I join the ranks of millions of Americans who are fighting this same battle each and every day. I appreciate YOUR courage and YOUR example. Thank you for showing me the way."

In 2012, Robin was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disease, which required her to get a bone marrow transplant (her sister was the donor).

Once again, the famed journalist made her journey through her surgeries and recovery a part of ABC News, and her coverage received immense acclaim, even winning her a Peabody Award in 2012 for spreading awareness about the disease.

Their award at the time was presented to Robin for "allowing her network to document and build a public service campaign around her battle with rare disease" as well as "inspiring hundreds of potential bone marrow donors to register and heightening awareness of the need for even more donors."