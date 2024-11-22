Kelly Ripa left 'super annoyed' at home as she admits to over-indulging during Live confession

Kelly Ripa often shares details of her personal life on Live, and is never afraid to poke fun of herself either, much to the delight of her fans and viewers of the show!

On Friday's episode, the Live Wire host told the studio audience that she had been left feeling "super annoyed" after being forced to eat "double carbs" at home - and blamed this on her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She explained: "A few weeks ago I mentioned that he [Mark] was quite cranky because he hadn't had any carbs. You remember this? When I was talking about Mark's lack of carbs and how it was affecting our marriage?" "You were very annoyed," Mark responded to his wife.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family

"I was super annoyed because I wound up eating double carbs because I had carb anxiety," she replied. Kelly went on: "Well, I can finally share why. I am happy to announce that Mark - yes our Mark - is the first ever Stuart Weitzman Global Brand Ambassador!"

The audience erupted with cheers, before Kelly showed a selection of photos from her husband's photoshoot - explaining why he had temporarily cut out carbs.

© ABC Kelly Ripa revealed why she was "super annoyed" during a fun segment of Live

Pictures included Mark topless showcasing his ripped abs while wearing a selection of Stuart Weitzman shoes. That's right, shoes! I was like - are there shoes involved in this?!"

Kelly then showed the audience one of the "unauthorized" photos that hadn't been approved for the final selection of shoot pictures, which she had made as her screensaver on her phone.

© ABC Kelly showed a first-look at Mark Consuelos' new campaign photos

In a press release, Mark said of his new role: "I am thrilled to be named Stuart Weitzman's first-ever men's global ambassador. I know the brand because of my wife, who has many blue shoeboxes in her closet.

"I'm honored to be thought of as the definition of the Stuart Weitzman man. When I told her about the campaign concept of strong, sophisticated and sexy, she encouraged me to go for it - and out all my hours in the gym to good use!"

© ABC Kelly's new screensaver is of Mark from the shoot!

Meanwhile, Stuart Weitzman's senior vice president, Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, said: "Mark famously adores and supports Kelly, and we believe there is nothing sexier than that. This campaign shines a spotlight on men just like him."

Kelly and Mark have had a busy year working together each morning on Live, which saw them win a Daytime Emmy Award for their partnership.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have been hosting Live together since 2023

They are just as in love now as they were when they first began dating back in 1996. The couple are now gearing up for a family reunion next week when their three children are expected to return home for Thanksgiving.

They are doting parents to Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and 21-year-old Joaquin. The couple became empty nesters in 2022 when Joaquin left home to attend college, becoming the first one in the family to study away from New York City at the University of Michigan.

Kelly and Mark will be reunited with their three children, including youngest son Joaquin, for Thanksgiving

Lola, meanwhile, has been splitting her time between London and New York City, while Michael is living closer to home in Bushwick, Brooklyn, just a subway ride away from his family home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.