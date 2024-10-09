The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals secret cancer journey

The Office star Jenna Fischer has confirmed that she's officially "cancer-free" after keeping her diagnosis a secret. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress – who is known and loved for portraying receptionist, Pam Beesley – confirmed that she had stage 1 triple positive breast cancer, which can be "aggressive" but "also highly responsive to treatment."

Jenna, 50, shared the update in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, telling fans: "I never thought I'd be making an announcement like this but here we are.

"Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free. I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news," she explained.

© Getty Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with cancer in December 2023

"A big thank you to Angela Kinsey's husband Josh Snyder for taking this photo. It's just one example of the care they showed me during this journey. (More information in the slides above.)"

In her post, Jenna revealed that a routine mammogram had identified a small tumour, which required her to undergo 12 rounds of weekly therapy in February, followed by three weeks of radiation in June. Adding that she's currently receiving infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, Jenna noted that she's feeling "great". She thanked her family, friends, doctors and nurses for their support.

Jenna's news has come as a major surprise to fans. The actress, who co-hosts the popular Office Ladies podcast alongside Angela Kinsey, continued working throughout her cancer treatment and kept the news private by wearing wigs and hats.

© Getty Jenna revealed that her BFF and Office Ladies co-host Angela Kinsey helped to keep her diagnosis a secret

"Thankfully, I've been able to keep working during treatments," she said. "This was all because I work with my best friend Angela Kinsey who protected me and advocated for me. For a long time, she was the only person in my workspace who knew. When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one. When I needed a break we took one."

In the last slide, Jenna shared a photo taken alongside her husband, Lee Kirk and two children – son, Weston, 13, and daughter, Harper, 10. Following her final chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the star had chosen to celebrate by ringing a bell in their backyard and throwing confetti.

© Getty Jenna Fischer with her husband Lee Kirk

While Jenna stated that she will continue to be monitored and treated, The Office favourite is now cancer-free.

Following her announcement, Jenna was inundated with messages of love and support from her friends and followers. "Jenna! Thank you for sharing this and so happy you're doing well," commented journalist, Katie Couric.

© Getty The actress is now cancer-free

"You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am. But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you're helping so many women and saving so many lives. You're just the best," replied actress Olivia Munn.

Jenna's co-star from The Office, Mindy Kaling also responded with a single love heart emoji.