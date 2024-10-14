Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa stunned Live with Kelly and Mark viewers recently when she boldly broached the subject of divorce live on air. The 54-year-old talk show host took her co-host—and husband—Mark Consuelos, 53, by surprise with a controversial discussion that took fans by surprise.

The couple, who have been married for nearly three decades, found themselves at the center of an unexpected conversation sparked by an article Kelly had read.

“I recently came across this fascinating magazine article about the rise of what’s being called ‘gray divorce,’” Kelly shared, explaining the growing trend of couples over the age of 50 deciding to part ways. “I brought it up to Mark, and he immediately got defensive,” she said with a laugh, as her husband smiled beside her.

Mark chimed in, recalling the moment Kelly shared her newfound knowledge. “You came home from the trip, and you were like, ‘I read this amazing article!’” he said, clearly taken aback by her enthusiasm for the topic. Kelly, never one to shy away from humor, quickly quipped, “The way the article was written almost made me want to get a gray divorce too!”

The term "gray divorce," which Kelly referenced on the show, was coined in 2004 by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to describe the rising trend of divorces among those 50 and older. In fact, statistics show that divorces among this age group have surged in recent years.

According to a CNBC report, 36 percent of Americans who divorced in 2019 were over the age of 50—a significant increase from previous decades. Celebrity couples such as Hugh Jackman and Meryl Streep underwent a gray divorce in recent years.

While the playful banter between Kelly and Mark elicited laughs from some, it also ignited a divide among viewers.

Social media was soon filled with reactions—both supportive and critical. One viewer expressed concern over Kelly’s lighthearted approach, saying, “She used the article to make him feel insecure. That can work two ways. The guy clings or he walks out the door. Risky business.”

Another added, “There’s some truth in every joke, and Mark definitely looked nervous.” Others felt that divorce, especially later in life, was a sensitive subject to joke about. “Divorcing as an older adult is horrible for many of us who’ve gone through it. How lovely that she can joke about it so cavalierly,” one fan commented.

However, there were also plenty of viewers who praised the couple’s openness and sense of humor. “I like them together—they are so relatable!” one fan remarked, capturing the sentiment of those who enjoy Kelly and Mark’s dynamic both on and off-screen.

Kelly and Mark’s love story is the stuff of Hollywood dreams. The couple first met in 1994 when Mark auditioned for the popular soap opera All My Children, which launched both of their careers.

They quickly became an item and eloped to Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, making headlines with their whirlwind romance. Nearly 30 years later, they are still going strong, raising three children—Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20.

Last year, Mark opened up about his relationship with Kelly in an interview with lifestyle magazine Mr Feelgood, revealing the secrets behind their long-lasting marriage. “Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want,” he shared. “We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now. We dream about what we could do—like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do this?’”

Mark spoke fondly of how their conversations now often revolve around the prospect of grandchildren. “Now there’s talk about grandkids, and we’re designing things around that—we want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So we’re building the magnets so they have to come to us,” he said with a smile, giving a glimpse into their future plans.

With all three of their children now adults, the couple is entering a new chapter in life. Reflecting on their shared journey, Mark emphasized the strength of their partnership. “It’s those kinds of conversations that really tie us together,” he said. “Even though I know I’m highly annoying, and she is extremely patient. I would say that’s a huge factor in our relationship—her patience.”

Mark went on to describe the depth of their bond, saying, “The word allegiance probably isn’t strong enough. But I know she has my back, and I hope she knows I have hers.”