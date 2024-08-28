Kelly Ripa is glowing in sun-kissed swimsuit photo on the beach

Kelly Ripa is having a wonderful summer with her family and is currently away from New York City with husband Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola, 25.

The family have been staying by the ocean, for the last few days and on Tuesday evening, they enjoyed an evening trip to the beach, capturing the moment on social media in the process.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Mark posing in front of the ocean. In the snapshot, the former Hope and Faith actress looked stylish in a green swimsuit and an assortment of necklaces, while Mark stood behind his wife, displaying his impressive six-pack as he wrapped a towel around himself. "Sunset with sexy," she captioned the image.

She also posted a picture of herself, Mark and Lola relaxing on the sand during sunset.

While the couple have been away, repeated episodes of Live have been playing out, ahead of the new season at the start of September.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa looked stunning as she posed on the beach with husband Mark Consuelos

Season 37 kicks off on Tuesday September 3, and promises a star-studded week ahead.This includes a lineup of celebrity guests including Ryan Seacrest and David Muir, as well as Eva Mendes, Demi Moore and Derek Hough.

Kelly and Mark have been co-hosting the long-running show together since April 2023, when the Riverdale actor stepped in to replace previous host Ryan.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their daughter Lola on the beach at sunset

The show has since gone on to win a Daytime Emmy, while last month, Kelly was honored as a Disney Legend.It's also the longest-running daytime television talk show in history!

Kelly and Mark are incredibly down-to-earth and often share stories about their personal life on the show.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have been enjoying some time off work over the summer

Many of their fans have watched them grow up since their days starring in All My Children - the very show they met on.

The couple live in a beautiful home in New York City, and also have a house in the Hamptons. They have been empty nesters since 2021 following their youngest son Joaquin's move to college, although their older children Michael, 27, and Lola, 25, live in New York City, having both graduated from NYU.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children

Lola recently moved back to the city after spending several months in London, while Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Joaquin is the couple's only child to have studied away from NYC, choosing to attend the University of Michigan.

