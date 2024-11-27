Menopause made me forget words and names – here's what helped

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Menopause made me forget words and names – here's how I fixed it
Young woman contemplating at home© Getty

Memory loss in menopause is common – but neurocosmetics could help says This Works' CEO Anna Persaud, 54

By: Anna Persaud
2 minutes ago
As I moved from my 40s into my 50s, I noticed my memory starting to fail me. I attributed this to a stressful time in my life, as well as entering perimenopause.

Stress is known to affect cognitive function and leading a business through Covid, a sale process and a major restructure created extraordinary pressures that impaired my memory - especially my working memory.

On top of that, menopause saw me chasing words and names, while misplacing keys and phones is common.

Smiling brunette woman in a black and gold leopard print shirt
Anna Persaud found herself struggling with her memory in menopause

Memory in midlife

I'm not alone, though. As we reach midlife, our brain undergoes structural and chemical changes that can cause memory deterioration.

These changes include reduced blood flow to the brain and volume reduction of the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, which are essential to support memory function.

There can also be a decline in neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and acetylcholine, which play an important role in memory and attention.

Other factors which may impact cognitive function include hormonal changes, such as reduced oestrogen levels in menopausal women, chronic stress, sleep disturbances, lack of physical exercise and chronic medical conditions.

I find that good quality sleep, meditation and exercise all help improve my working memory and ability to recall information, as well as neurocosmetics.

Neurocosmetics in menopause

Neurocosmetics are a new category of skincare and beauty that use insights from brain science to enhance skin health.

These helpful products are designed to interact with the nervous system, particularly the nerves in the skin and underlying tissues, which send and receive signals from the brain, highlighting the skin-brain-mind connection. 

pensive woman in front of the window© Getty
Memory issues are common in perimenopause and beyond

They not only improve skin appearance but also target the skin’s neural pathways and the skin-brain-mind connection.

With this in mind, skin conditions exacerbated by stress, such as acne and eczema, can be improved by neurocosmetics.

So where do neurocosmetics come into play with menopause and memory?

Neurocosmetic products have been shown to promote alertness, improve sleep quality, and potentially enhance memory through stimulation of the olfactory bulb – all issues people in menopause will be familiar with. They also contribute to feelings of relaxation and wellbeing, thereby improving mood.

Neurocosmetics and midlife memory

This Works' In the Zone range, comprising shower gel and body lotions, was put to the test to see if it could improve memory, with the pilot study showing that the scent, which smells of eucalyptus and petitgrain, activated several areas of the brain essential for working memory functions.

These included the brain stem (linked to attention and alertness), the orbitofrontal cortex and the prefrontal cortex (areas heavily involved in cognitive control and decision-making), as well as the anterior cingulate cortex.

headshot of smiling brunette woman
Anna Persaud explains the science behind neurocosmetics

These brain areas are essential for working memory functions, allowing people testing to retain and utilise information while performing tasks.

If you're struggling with brain fog and memory issues in menopause, neurocosmetics could be the answer to help regain your memory. 

