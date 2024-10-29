My breasts growing was an unwanted symptom of perimenopause

When we're teenagers in puberty, we expect to see a sudden growth in our breasts. But during our second hormonal shift, menopause, breasts can change in size too.

One in five women experience a noticeable increase in the size of their breasts in menopause, with many going up by two sizes or more.

As with puberty, our breast changes are down to our shifting hormones. With the decrease of oestrogen, our breasts go through a process called involution where our milk glands shut down and the tissue is replaced by fat.

Lorraine's breasts made it hard for her to enjoy her hobbies

One woman who knows this all too well is Lorraine Johnson, whose breasts grew from a 34E to a 32HH when she hit perimenopause at 50.

"I was so shocked and wondered how my breasts could grow that much in two years," Lorraine says of the changes. "Menopause hits women in so many different ways, but I had no idea it could cause such a change in my breasts.

"My larger breasts made me miserable and self-conscious to the point I wanted to hide away at home and avoid going out."

Lorraine had to change her lifestyle, with her breasts meaning she was unable to run, do yoga or go to the gym anymore, not just because she felt embarrassed, but because her back was in agony.

"I couldn't stand up straight due to pain in my shoulders and I felt so embarrassed. I realised the only way to resolve the situation was to have a breast reduction. I discussed my plans with my children and they were supportive. They could see my daily struggles and thought it was the only way to get back to my old self."

Lorraine before her breast reduction

Doubting my decision

"Despite reaching the decision, it took me another five years to get to book in for the surgery," Lorraine admits. "I'd heard the horror stories about cosmetic surgery and was extremely worried about possible complications.

"I couldn't find the courage to pick up the phone and kept putting it off, but the final straw came one day at work when I found myself increasingly uncomfortable and feeling upset. I decided it was now or never and I called the surgeon, which turned out to be the best decision I've ever made."

My breast reduction

"Post-surgery, I wasn't in any pain, though I did feel discomfort from bruising. I couldn't lift anything or do anything physical for a few weeks but that was the extent of the impact on my life," Lorraine says of her breast reduction recovery.

"I took paracetamol for three days and that was it. I was back at the gym after six weeks and doing my normal daily routine."

Lorraine is feeling much happier post-reduction

Breast reductions: what you need to know

If you're reading this and relating to Lorraine, it's important to wait until you're post-menopausal and haven't had a period for 12 months. If it hasn't been a full year, further hormonal changes could alter your breasts further, rendering the surgery a waste of time.

Surgeon Mark Solomos says that breast reduction surgery takes between an hour and a half to two and a half hours depending on the size of the breasts and emphasises Lorraine's reassurance that it is not a painful operation.

"There is very little pain associated with the surgery and patients tend to only need a couple of paracetamol tablets afterwards for the first three to four days," he says. "You need to wear a supportive bra for two months post-surgery, with most people heading back to work after a week, and you can go back to the gym after three or four weeks."

Breast reductions in midlife

Mark notes that he says a lot of women in midlife are booking in for breast reduction after noticing a change in their bodies due to the hormonal shift.

As well as the decline in oestrogen changing our bodies, Mark says that post-menopause, women have more time for themselves, and can put themselves first again, leading them to take action when it comes to breast reduction.