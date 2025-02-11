Frozen shoulder: I thought I slept funny - but perimenopause caused it

If you've ever woken up with a sharp pain shooting through your shoulder, or have found yourself struggling to put your coat on because you can't lift your arm above your boobs without it feeling uncomfortable, then you could be suffering from a frozen shoulder.

And if you're over 40, guess what? Surprise, surprise…perimenopause is likely to be to blame. Women are four times more likely to develop a frozen shoulder than men, and those in their 40s and 50s are particularly prone thanks to a decrease in hormones.

Jennifer was 46 when she suddenly woke up with an excruciating pain in her shoulder, which she thought had developed after sleeping in an awkward position. But as the days passed without any let up from the pain, she found herself wincing with every movement - even reaching for a cup of coffee felt impossible.

© Shutterstock / Natali Brillianata As estrogen levels drop, tissues around the shoulder joint become less flexible, leading to inflammation and stiffness

"I realized something was wrong, but I had no idea that frozen shoulder - something I had only heard about in passing - would be to blame," she told HELLO!

What is frozen shoulder?

Frozen shoulder is linked to hormonal changes, especially during perimenopause because as estrogen levels drop, the tissues around the shoulder joint can become less flexible, leading to inflammation and stiffness.

!It was a lightbulb moment when my doctor explained that perimenopause is likely the cause," Jennifer added. "Along with all the other strange, seemingly random health issues I'd been experiencing such as sleep disturbances, mood swings, hot flashes, it all suddenly made sense."

Jennifer coped with the pain at first. "I tried to push through it, but it became unbearable. It affected my work, my ability to exercise, and even how I interacted with my family. Simple movements such as folding the washing felt like a chore. I was tired of asking for help and avoiding the things I used to love doing such as lifting weights or even cooking dinner without wincing every time I stirred a pot.

© Shutterstock / buritora Experts say that the ‘towel stretch’ is an easy stretch to ease the pain

Easing frozen shoulder

"That’s when I decided to see my doctor, who confirmed that my shoulder was indeed frozen. After ruling out other causes, we discussed treatment options."

Jennifer decided hormone therapy was the best option to help manage her frozen shoulder, along with her other perimenopausal symptoms - and she was surprised how quickly it helped. "The pain disappeared after about a week, as did my hot sweats."

Studies have found women who use HRT are about half as likely as non-users to develop frozen shoulder. But hormones aren't the only option. Experts agree that movement plays an important role in helping patients heal from frozen shoulder too.

© Getty Images Hormone replacement therapy can help with frozen shoulder

"Having frozen shoulder made me realise that I had to start looking after myself and be kinder to my body," Jennifer adds. "My doctor recommended that I keep moving the joint to stop it getting stiffer, so I focused on gentle exercises and stretches to improve my range of motion."

According to experts at Harvard, there are simple exercises you can do at home to release the tension. The 'finger walk' involves slowly 'spider' walking your fingers up a wall, while standing three-quarters of an arm's length away, until you've raised your arm to shoulder level, or as far as you comfortably can.

The 'towel stretch' is another easy one to try too. Grip a 3ft long towel with both hands behind your back, and hold it in a horizontal position. Use your good arm to pull the affected arm upward to stretch it.