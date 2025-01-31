Naomi Watts' menopause sex confession

Naomi Watts' marriage to The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup has been making headlines since the release of Naomi's new book, Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause.

In the book, the King Kong actress opens up about her perimenopause journey, which began at the relatively young age of 36. She reveals entering it so early that she was left feeling unprepared, panicked, and lonely and reflects on how the lack of information and stigma surrounding the topic led her to feel isolated.

Naomi is now on a mission to normalize conversations about this traditionally taboo topic, and one of the many relatable ways she is doing so is by sharing the hilarious way she opened up to Billy about being in perimenopause.

© Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's relatable story takes the shame away from opening up about perimenopause

Before they were married, Naomi found herself in a predicament with her hormone patch. Embarrassed that he would see it and realise she was in menopause, she escaped to her bathroom to rip it off. But because she took so long, Billy was concerned and asked if everything was OK.

"Suddenly the words came gushing out," she reveals in her book. 'I wear those hormone patches, and I didn't want you to see it because then you would know I'm in early menopause, which means I'm old, and you wouldn't want me and, oh my God, should I just leave?'"

Of course, and rightly so, Naomi didn't leave and her relationship continued - she married Billy in 2023 after six years of dating.

Her relatable story is a reminder for all of us that we needn’t be ashamed about talking about perimenopause - especially with our partners.

Naomi Watts spoke candidly about perimenopause with her new partner

If you'te feeling stuck about opening up, author of How To Menopause, Tamsen Fadal who married at 53 while experiencing menopause, recently shared her top tips.

Be open about your symptoms - don't make them guess

"Talk to your partner about what you're feeling both emotionally and physically. Your partner can't guess your symptoms, so make sure you communicate clearly with them. Be super clear about what you need. Whether it's rest, a little bit of space or a little bit of help."

© Getty Confiding in close friends can help when we're struggling

Speak to friends too

"Make sure you have a community outside your relationship. I say this all the time but your partner is not your therapist, and yes, that goes for in menopause too."

Seek professional help

"If you feel like menopause is causing a rift between you, you can talk to a therapist - there's no shame in that whatsoever."