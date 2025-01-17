I cleared menopausal brain fog with this small morning swap

Brain fog is one of the many symptoms associated with perimenopause - and one I am all too familiar with.

Although I know there is scientific reasoning behind the poor concentration, foggy thought processing and leaky memory, it feels like it's worsening by the day.

I find myself easily distracted and regularly start doing something then have no idea what I was intending to do. Losing the 'switched-on' feeling I used to have has been frustrating.

Hormones and brain fog

We experience brain fog in menopause due to a decline in oestrogen, which Dr. Caitlin Hall, gut health dietician and Head Researcher at Myota says can lead to: "Brain fog, memory concerns, depression and anxiety.

"This is because oestrogen plays an important role in protecting brain cells, supporting energy production in the brain and regulating neurotransmitters such as serotonin and acetylcholine, which affect mood and memory."

She adds that progesterone also declines during this life stage, which can cause sleep disruption and increased neuroinflammation, which can worsen brain fog. Plus, if your testosterone levels are also gradually declining, it can impact memory, focus and mood and can contribute to cognitive challenges.

Banishing brain fog

Going through perimenopause, I have frequently turned to coffee to try and banish the fog, but am well aware that caffeine can exacerbate symptoms, as menopause nutritionist Charlotte Hunter explains when she calls coffee a "double-edged sword."

Coffee gives a much-needed energy boost and lifts your mood, but she says it can: "Exacerbate anxiety, disrupt your sleep and leave you feeling dehydrated."

She adds: "In perimenopause and menopause, it's especially crucial to monitor how coffee affects you. If the downsides starts to outweigh the benefits, it might be time to switch to decaf. Always make sure you drink plenty of water, as coffee is a mild diuretic, and dehydration will make brain fog even worse."

Dr. Hall suggests limiting coffee consumption to one or two cups of coffee or tea daily and avoiding caffeine in the afternoon or evening. This will help maximise its benefits without worsening brain fog due to poor sleep.

Switching up my coffee

With no intention of abandoning coffee altogether, I looked into how I could make it better for my health – and mushrooms seemed to be the answer.

Mushrooms are big news in the wellness world – Lion's Mane in particular, with Schia Sinclair, Chief Herbalist at The Herbtender, explaining that Lion’s Mane mushrooms are often referred to as, "nature's nutrient for the neurons’" improving cognitive function and brain health – ideal for brain fog!

To put this to the test, I embarked on a month of mushroom-infused coffee in a bid to sharpen my brain and avoid finding myself standing on top of the stairs and wondering why I was there.

The brain fog coffee swap

I normally drink two cups of black coffee a day, but I replaced it with Balance’s Lion’s Mane ground coffee and mushroom mix.

It claims to boost mental clarity, eliminate brain fog and aid sharper thinking. The product is made with toxin and pesticide free coffee, 1,500MG of organic Lion's Mane and is high in antioxidants.

For an extra punch of mushrooms, I added 2ml of Balance’s Lion's Mane mushroom elixirs, which are 100% organic. That's a generous 2000MG of Lion's Mane per serving.

The impact

The Lion's Mane coffee was thinner than my usual black coffee, so felt less of a daily treat, but mixed with the mushroom drops (which I couldn't taste) I felt more alert afterwards. But it was a subtle coffee kick rather that a caffeine high that invariably crashes.

The drops mean a fast absorption into your system and for a few hours after each day, I definitely felt sharper, more focused and it was easier to knuckle down to work.

Like many supplements, the effects will only last if you take them, so you need to decide whether something becomes a part of your routine. I’m sticking with the daily mushroom elixirs. I like the brain boost and I want to feel sharper in the mornings for work and they prepare me for the rest of the day.

They’re easy to carry with you, so even if I don’t strictly stick to the mushroom coffee every day (it’s tricky when you’re in a coffee shop!) I will aim to add some mushroom drops to my barista-made coffee.