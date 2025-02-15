King Charles' passion he's been forced to give up - unlike late Queen

King Charles had the ultimate role model when it came to ruling the country in the form of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As our longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II set a strong example for her son, who was primed his whole life to take over from the Queen.

The late Queen ruled the country until her dying day in 2022 when she sadly passed away aged 97, with the public amazed by how dedicated and active she was until the very end.

Her Late Majesty was rarely unwell during her reign and even rode horses until she was 95, however, she retired from riding in the summer of 2021, when she began experiencing "discomfort" during her rides. She was reportedly told to stop her favourite pursuit in September of that year.

Riding until her mid-nineties was clearly important to the late Queen, but at 76, King Charles is taking a different approach to staying active.

King Charles' different approach

In October, the King admitted he has "too many injuries" to ride horses anymore, and this week the monarch admitted that his skiing days are "behind him" now.

It's surprising that the King has stepped back from his active lifestyle when his mother remained sprightly for 20 years longer, but as the monarch said himself, he has suffered several injuries over the years which have left him in "constant pain" according to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex said his father struggles with pain in his neck and back after stressful polo accidents in his younger years.

While he can't follow in his mother's footsteps of riding in his nineties, the King remains active as best he can, with his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, sharing that his stepfather "loves" walking.

© Getty Images King Charles has always loved walking

Queen Camilla echoed her son's comment during an appearance on BBC Radio 5's The Emma Barnett Show in June 2020, saying of the King: "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know.

"He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind."

The King also recently shared he performs "squats and does the pull-up bar" on a daily basis.

While he may not have the same commitment to sports as his mother, we're still impressed by the King's level of activity!

