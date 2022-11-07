King Charles takes after the Queen with his unusual belief

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles took on a great deal of new roles, but one that remained the same was his position as Royal Patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy.

King Charles is known to be a firm supporter of homeopathy, and in the book Charles: The Alternative Prince, author Edward Ernst wrote that the King: "Takes a great interest in [alternative medicine]."

His mother, our late Queen, showed her appreciation for alternative medicine too, appointing a personal homeopathic physician, while the Queen Mother reportedly loved homeopathy as well.

The NHS refers to homeopathy as: "A "treatment" based on the use of highly diluted substances, which practitioners claim can cause the body to heal itself.

"Homeopathy is a complementary or alternative medicine," the NHS continues. "This means that homeopathy is different from treatments that are part of conventional Western medicine in important ways."

King Charles is Royal Patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy

Homeopathy is not something the NHS supports, going so far as to decided in 2017 that it would no longer fund homeopathy, as the lack of any evidence for its effectiveness did not justify the cost.

Despite split opinions on homeopathy, the King remains a believer, investing in holistic health treatments too, by the side of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

Queen Consort Camilla is a fan of holistic wellbeing

Charles reportedly joined his wife at an Indian health and wellness centre for his 71st birthday.

The retreat sees every guest go through a health evaluation by doctors, qualified and experienced in their respective system of medicine.

Camilla paid the holistic health centre a reported eighth visit in October 2022, for a cleanse of mind, body and spirit following a busy period.

