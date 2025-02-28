I'm a self-confessed chatterbox – and it might help me live longer

I am a self-confessed chatterbox. In fact, people often comment on how much I talk.

I'm not alone in this. Women are frequently told they talk more than men – and there is something in this other than simple stereotypes, as scientists believe that on average, women speak 20,000 words a day, whereas men speak a paltry 7,000.

And while being told we talk too much might have been meant as an insult, it's actually good news. It turns out that us chatty girls tend to be more positive, optimistic and have a better quality of life and sense of fulfillment. What a joy that being chatty is a healthy thing!

Glynis - pictured with her sister Janine - loves to chat

Chatting = longevity

Women's tendency to nurture friendships is an important part of maximising our chance of longevity, and being a chatty Cathy is also a predictor of a long life expectancy.

Yes, you read that correctly. Women who talk a lot, live longer. Talking helps us to nurture deeper bonds and share our intentions and thoughts more accurately. And communicating extensively also opens us to creating new bonds.

It got me thinking that the fact that women are chatty by nature could be the real reason we live longer than men. Stick with me.

Having social connections and engaging with others is good for every aspect of our wellbeing. Close ties to family and friends make us happier and healthier, and people with strong social connections also tend to have habits that lead to better health. They usually eat healthier foods and are more physically active.

© Getty Images Women are often told they talk a lot

In fact, a large Chinese study published in 2023, reported that the more people socialised, the longer they lived and it's even been reported that our social connections are related to our risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and mortality.

Despite knowing how important relationships are, loneliness has become a chronic public health issue. According to the World Health Organisation, social isolation should be taken as seriously as obesity, smoking and sedentary lifestyles.

It can weaken the immune system and make us more vulnerable to infectious diseases.

Men are often less proactive when it comes to maintaining friendships and making plans, creating a larger sense of loneliness – especially as we age.

© Getty Images Nurturing friendships is crucial as we get older

Isolation and getting older

Isolation can grow with age. Children fly the nest, friends are busy with family or maybe in poor health, and there's divorce and death.

Making the effort to stay connected with old friends, being open to making new friends, and putting ourselves out there to try new things is one of the most important things we can do for our health – and it's free!

Our longevity isn't solely dictated by our genes and lifestyle, though. As noted, it also depends on how much we talk and how much we socialise. So go on, have a little natter and don't let anyone try and shut you up.

© Getty Images Keeping up with our friendships as we age is important

The prescription for the malady of loneliness and isolation is friendship, and from a self-proclaimed chatty Cathy, here's my advice to increase your social connections:

Make enough quality time for the people you love and close friends

Engage in sport that includes other people

Meet a friend for a walk once a week

Join a club

Attend a lecture or talk

Join a society that specialises in an interest of yours

Do volunteer work

Phone a friend for a chat at least once a week

Meet a friend or new acquaintance for a coffee

Get a job (think very carefully before you decide to retire with no activity to replace it with)

Meet up with someone you’ve befriended on social media

