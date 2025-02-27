What is 'widow's fire'? The powerful meaning behind Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Hearts broke around the world when it was revealed that the ultimate heartthrob Mark Darcy (perfectly portrayed by Colin Firth for the past three films) passed away before the events of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which hit theatres in February and stars Renée Zellweger.

Bridget's husband in the flick was killed four years prior on a humanitarian mission in Sudan, and since then, everyone's favourite screen queen has been left to raise their young children, all while navigating work and dating as a single mother.

The film perfectly depicts the inner turmoil of a widow as they re-enter the dating world after dealing with immense grief.

And yet, one aspect that surprised viewers was that of the "widow's fire", a phenomenon that occurs on the healing journey of one who has lost their partner to tragedy.

Lovehoney relationship expert Christine Rafe shared insight into this little-known aspect of grief, revealing that widow's fire is a perfectly normal response to a major loss.

“Grief is complex, and for many, reconnecting with their own sexuality can be a way of rediscovering themselves and processing their emotions," she explained.

"The new Bridget Jones's Diary explores this in a way that feels both honest and refreshing, showing that longing, passion, and even guilt can coexist in the journey of healing. It's a reminder that desire doesn't have an expiration date — and that pleasure can be a powerful part of moving forward."

She continued: "As humans, we are co-regulating and community beings, meaning that during times of instability which includes loss, grief and fear, we need support and connection to others. This can translate into an intense desire for intimacy and closeness."

Christine added that widow's fire is a common experience and does not take away from the love shared with one's deceased partner.

It can also be a way to reclaim identity after coexisting for so long with the same person, whether that be in a marriage or a long-term relationship.

Renée Zellweger's iconic character is faced with navigating the dating world and honouring Mark in the latest Bridget Jones film, and has to decide between dating the much younger Roxster, played by Leo Woodall, or the sweet science teacher Mr Walliker, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Despite taking place four years on from her husband's death, Bridget still struggles with the fallout, especially as she raises their son Billy, and their daughter Mabel.

"Grief is not linear and there is no set timeframe for moving through loss," Christina explained. "Because of this, some people may feel an urge to connect intimately with others within days or weeks after their loss, while for others, it may take years. Both are valid. The idea that grief follows a set timeline is outdated — everyone processes loss differently."

She added that the new film was working to break down the stigma surrounding widow's fire, and bringing the taboo topic to light.

"By portraying widow's fire with humour, honesty, and sensitivity, the film de-stigmatises a taboo topic and opens up an important conversation about love, loss, and the messy reality of moving forward," she shared.