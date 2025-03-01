Julianne Hough showcases insanely sculpted physique in tiny bikini at 'magical home'

Julianne Hough gave her fans a glimpse inside her incredible family vacation in Mexico during a bikini-clad video.

The DWTS co-host, 36, put her insanely sculpted physique on display in a tiny two-piece that highlighted her toned dancer's body.

In a highlight reel on Instagram, Julianne showed off the "magical home" that housed her friends and family, who spent their vacation enjoying good food, soaking in the pool, and outdoor activities like surfing.

At one point, Julianne runs across the lawn of their rented home in a black bikini top with white bottoms and a straw hat to show off the picturesque sea views from their temporary abode.

"A little recap from the amazing trip to Punta Mita with family and friends that filled my soul with sunshine and joy - and surfing and whales," she penned. "This magical home will forever be engrained as a core memory."

Julianne's bikini-clad appearance comes after she addressed concerns about her weight following questions from fans about her health after she posted a video of herself wearing a snakeskin two-piece while in a sauna.

© Instagram Julianne showed off her washboard abs

"I don't usually address comments like this but I'm going to say a few things about this video," she said in October.

She then listed seven points to answer the negative comments she received, explaining that the "sauna, cold plunge, jump" were recommended by a friend and her bikini was "the best outfit for these activities."

© Instagram Julianne stayed at a 'magical home' in Mexico

Hitting back at body-shamming comments, Julianne said: "My body has never been healthier.

"I was full of inflammation in my 20's and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I've frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation."

She continued: "I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways.

"I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years."

© Instagram Julianne said her 'body has never been healthier'

Addressing comments about her excitable behavior in the video, Julianne said: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version.

"I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so.

© Instagram Julianne is a trained dancer

"My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me. Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others."

She added: "For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don't understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary.

© Instagram Julianne has an incredibly sculpted physique

"I'm going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging."

She concluded: "So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously… Sending love, light and playful energy your way."