Bikini-clad Julianne Hough cooks up a storm in minuscule two-piece

Julianne Hough put her dancer's physique front and center over the weekend when she whipped up her dinner, while wearing a bikini.

The star dismissed a traditional apron in favor of a tiny, white two-piece to cook her dinner from inside her home.

The professional dancer looked flawless, opting for a makeup free appearance, with her short bob pushed back from her face with a pair of sunglasses.

WATCH: Julianne Hough sizzles in a tiny bikini while cooking in her home

"What’s the opposite of #tradwife," she captioned the post that sparked a huge reaction from fans who suggested she start her own cooking show.

Julianne shares her beautiful home with her pet pooch, who also featured in the video.

© Instagram Julianne has an incredibly sculpted physique

She was previously married to NHL player, Brooks Laich, from 2017 to 2022.

Five years ago, she confessed she's "not straight," and recently elaborated on her statement during an interview on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

"Coming out is one of the most vulnerable and empowering things that you can do," she said. "I think for me, it was very much like, it's not about being straight or gay or bi or queer. It's more about, I think I'm just learning like what love is and I love people and I don't know what I'm attracted to, but I choose you."

© Getty Images Julianne was previously married to Brooks

Julianne continued: "I was starting to see people and seeing their hearts and seeing their beauty and their essence coming through in a way that I was like, wow, I love people and I don't know if it's a sexual attraction or a 'this' attraction, but I'm just seeing people. And that was such a beautiful revelation too."

The DWTS host has praised her ex-husband for helping her to heal her childhood trauma.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julianne has an amazing sense of style

On the same podcast, she reflected on her marriage: "What did I need at 10? I really needed safety and almost, like, a father figure to come in and be that grounding force of stability.

"He provided such a beautiful foundation for me to be a little girl," and she said due to this she “was able to start that healing.”

© ABC Julianne is currently hosting DWTS

She later confessed that her relationship with Brooks began to unravel shortly after they tied the knot.

"I had this marriage to this guy who represented more of a father figure to me, and while he was changing, I was changing," she admitted during an episode of Armchair Expert.

© Getty Julianne says she's 'not straight'

Despite their split, Julianne has credited her ex as being "a great human being."

At the time of their split, their joint statement said they still had an "abundance of love and respect," for one another.