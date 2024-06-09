Julianne Hough's sauna video and cold plunge routine will blow your mind

Dancing With the Stars host Julianne Hough has a fit figure, there's no doubt about that. The former professional dancer has been showing off her skills in a very small brown bikini while enjoying a vacation at Ibiza's Six Senses.

While on her trip, the 35-year-old fitfluencer decided to show us some stretching moves while in the sauna AND gave us top tips on cold water therapy.

That's right, instead of relaxing on her trip, she's getting to work. First up she shared details of what she does in the sauna, captioning her June 7 Instagram video: "Six Senses Sizzling Sauna stretches."

In the short clip, Derek Hough's sister did a variety of Pilates and yoga poses, including side bends and a downward dog stretch. It looked like tough work while in a very hot environment.

Next, Julianne posted a reel showing her getting into a cold plunge pool or an ice bath as they're also referred to. She started by asking her 5.1M followers how long they can last, writing: "What’s the maximum time you’ve spent in a cold plunge?"

She continued: "I’ve been doing ice baths since 2015 when I was touring the country on stage for 2.5 hrs almost every night. In 2014, I had the worst neck injury the whole tour that I just couldn’t fathom the pain and pure survival mode again verses being able to fully enjoy being on stage night after night. So I committed and never looked back!

The amount of recovery I have spent on my body in my later years of life would’ve been much less if I had known about the benefits of contrast therapy earlier."

She finished with a couple of top tips: "Hint: If you feel the water is hurting your toes or fingers, you can wear booties/gloves or like I do, I hold my fingers out of the water.

"Another hint: pick a song that you LOVE that’s around the length that you want to stay in so you can groove to it. My go to songs are 6’s to 9’s and Calm Down."

© Instagram Julianne Hough took a cheeky selfie after a day in the sunshine

Her followers loved the BTS look at her wellness routine and let Julianne know in the comments. "3 minutes and that’s good advice, I’m gonna start putting the length of a song I love to make it go by faster,” wrote one fan, while another said, "Love a good self care day."