Julianne Hough breaks silence on her appearance after bikini video sparks health concern

Julianne Hough has defended her appearance after she sparked concerns about her weight in a new bikini-clad video.

The 36-year-old DWTS co-host recently shared a clip of herself wearing a tiny snakeskin two-piece in a sauna before indulging in red light therapy and jumping on a trampoline. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Julianne Hough's bikini-clad spa day sparks concerns

Julianne's small physique led to many of her followers questioning her health, while others claimed her behavior in the video was "weird".

But in a rare move, the professional dancer and actress decided to address the concerns head on and assured her followers she is in the best shape of her life.

Commenting on the video on Tuesday, Julianne said: "I don't usually address comments like this but I'm going to say a few things about this video."

She then listed seven points to answer the negative comments she received, explaining that the "sauna, cold plunge, jump" were recommended by a friend and her bikini was "the best outfit for these activities."

Hitting back at body-shamming comments, Julianne said: "My body has never been healthier.

"I was full of inflammation in my 20's and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I've frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation."

She continued: "I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways.

"I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years."

Addressing comments about her excitable behavior in the video, Julianne said: "This playful side of me is the most authentic version.

"I saw somewhere that when kids are the most playful and can be the most strange and weird versions of themselves it means they are the safest to do so.

"My playful goofy side is a reflection of how safe I feel in my own skin and with the people around me. Everyone who is close to me knows this side of me means I am the most free in judgement of myself and from others."

She added: "For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don't understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary.

"I'm going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging."

She concluded: "So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously… Sending love, light and playful energy your way."

This isn't the first time Julianne has been forced to defend her appearance. In June, she shared another bikini-clad sauna video of herself performing various moves which attracted some negative comments about her slender physique.

She told People: "It's like you can see men with their shirt off constantly and they're in a sauna or a cold plunge or whatever, and the minute a woman does it in a bikini, it somehow changes the perspective, which is totally fine. I get it."