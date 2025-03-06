Becoming a grandmother completely changed my outlook

In HELLO!'s new series, How I Make It Work, we speak to inspiring women in business about how they make it work.

From the perfect work/life balance to the people they rely on and self-care that helps them function, prepare to feel motivated…

For our inaugural How I Make It Work, we spoke to makeup artist and brand founder Ruby Hammer, 63.

Ruby Hammer shares how she makes it work

At the top of her game for several decades, Ruby has painted the faces of Kate Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Naomi Campbell and Meghan Markle, switching hats from freelance makeup artist to running her band to captivating her audiences on social media – just don't call her an influencer!

How my day-to-day works

I've always been a working woman and my career has been incredibly eclectic. I wear multiple hats, most recently adding grandma to my identity.

When I was solely a makeup artist, my work could mean anything from shooting on location abroad to working in a studio close to home. You have to be ready for anything—editorial shoots, advertising campaigns, fashion shows, which took me all over the world.

© Instagram Ruby says she doesn't have a work/life balance - but she doesn't mind

I launched my brand, Ruby Hammer Makeup in 2019, and as a brand founder, my role includes product development, testing, creative direction for shoots and meetings with my team. Every day is a working day now, and resilience is key.

I don't take a structured lunch break, but if food is provided on set, I'll eat when I can. If I'm the one booking the team, I always insist that everyone is well-fed and gets a proper break.

How I make my outfits work

I decide what to wear based on my schedule for the day. If I have a lunch meeting with Vogue, I'll dress up. If I'm on set, comfort is key - practical clothes and shoes are a must. I always dress for the season, the occasion, and the environment I'm working in.

How I make it work at home

The key to a smooth day is making sure my diary is well-organised. There's nothing worse than thinking you have a free morning only to realise you don't! I love to plan ahead, so I know exactly what to expect.

I don't like to rush in the morning. I start my day with a quiet moment, enjoying a cup of tea (I only have one a day). I take Symprove and other supplements, light a candle for my parents and then once I'm properly awake, I make my husband a coffee.

For me, true relaxation is having the freedom to choose what I want to do without any obligations. That, to me, is a luxury—deciding how I want to spend my time rather than having it dictated for me.

Ruby Hammer has an active career

How I create a work/life balance

Right now, my life isn't particularly balanced - but I'm not complaining! I have so many great opportunities coming my way and I can see real progress in what I'm working on.

Sometimes balance isn't achievable and I've made peace with that. It's about managing stress and recognising that things fluctuate. It's a bit like spinning plates—you focus on the one that's about to fall. The key is knowing when to step back and grab a moment for yourself.

The perfect balance would be having enough time to work on the things I'm passionate about while still having space for rest and personal time. It's about feeling fulfilled rather than overwhelmed.

I try to be realistic and adaptable and stay in tune with my own energy level - understanding when I need to push forward and when I need to take a step back.

The people that make it work

My key team members help keep things running smoothly on the work front and I know I can rely on them to have my back, equally, they can rely on me.

My husband is my biggest support in life, and having my grandson, Max, also helps me shift focus. When he's around, it's about him, not me, and that makes my life feel more balanced.

© Instagram Ruby's husband helps her make it work

How to make it work

There's no perfect formula for balance, it's different for everyone and it changes over time. You have to recognise your own energy patterns. Some days, you'll have plenty to give and other days, you won't.

Nobody else can create the perfect routine for you - you have to figure it out for yourself. The key is to be adaptable, realistic and understand that it's an ongoing process.

© Instagram Ruby with her grandson

It's not about being richer, younger, or having a different team, it's about working with what you have and making it work for you.