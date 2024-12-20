Why I wish I'd started Ozempic sooner

It's been one year since I started taking Ozempic and it has changed my life.

I was diagnosed with type two diabetes in 2016, following a lifetime of emotional eating. Sugar was my best friend, comfort and support system for decades. From the age of 19 when I met my husband to my thirties, I had doubled in weight, gaining 11 stone.

Upon diagnosis, I was devastated - but it was also the warning I needed to change my life.

Ateh at her largest

Turning down Ozempic

When I was first diagnosed with diabetes, I was offered Ozempic. The drug was literally made to help with weight issues and type 2 diabetes, but I resisted as I felt the stigma and the shame.

I didn’t want anyone to think I had gone all Real Housewives of the Cotswolds, that I was sick and needed injectables.

There was so much negativity around the drug and celebrities taking it that I didn't want to be judged. I was also in denial about the help I needed, and I refused it.

What changed? Last year I twirled away from my 26-year relationship and marriage, and as a reset, I went to German therapeutic fasting clinic Buchinger Wilhemi and did their famous 10-day fast.

The kickstart I needed

I lost a stone in weight in 10 days and my glucose levels came tumbling down. I slept better, my skin was glowing and I felt incredible.

It kickstarted me into taking control of my health and made me reconsider Ozempic.

Ateh reset her lifestyle when she began taking Ozempic

Ozempic works thanks to the active ingredient, semaglutide, which mimics the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is produced in the gut after eating.

It helps reduce cravings, increases insulin production (as a type 2 diabetic my body is insulin resistant), reduces liver sugar production and signals fullness.

Starting Ozempic

It was a busy time. I'd blown up my marriage four days before launching my beauty brand, Ateh Jewel Beauty, into Harrods, and I reasoned nothing could be scarier and more traumatic than that, so I was ready for Ozempic.

I was prescribed the drug by my doctor, starting on a 0.25mg dose with one shot once a week for a month. You gradually up your dose, and I'm now on 1mg per week.

You inject yourself, but luckily the needles don't phase me. They are so feather-light and thin you don't feel it.

Ateh remembers to feel gratitude

Every time I inject myself, I say thank you and lead with gratitude, as I'm grateful there is medicine to help me take charge of my health.

Here's what I want other people to know about Ozempic.

1. You need to reset your lifestyle

There's no point taking Ozempic if you have other toxicity in your life – the reasons you piled on weight will still be there after the injections stop. If you approach Ozempic as part of the solution and not a silver bullet, you will get great results.

Thanks to Ozempic, regular training at The Club by Bamford, weekly sessions with my friend and celeb personal trainer Bebe Beachus and walking up to 10K steps a day, I have nearly reversed type 2 diabetes. Time in nature has helped too, as has walking away from toxic relationships.

Ateh with her trainer

Ozempic has been an incredible tool but I have also had great therapy.

I've been diagnosed with ADHD (there are so many midlife women being diagnosed and it has been a game changer in understanding my compulsive behaviour and getting positive coping mechanisms and strategies).

2. Be mindful of your relationship with food

If you have had disordered eating in the past I would recommend being careful when it comes to Ozempic.

I've had a toxic relationship with food and my body all my life, but Ozempic has made me realise what it is like to see food as just food, fuel and pleasure rather than an emotional duvet or comfort.

Ateh is feeling more confident since starting taking Ozempic

It's been illuminating and I've asked myself, 'Is this what life is like for everyone who doesn’t have issues with food? Wow.'

3. It's about more than weight loss

I've had no negative side effects. Dropping weight has seen my body becoming stronger and healthier. It’s easier to work out, plus I’m sleeping better.

I feel more confident and it has had a super positive effect on my health, mind, spirit and body.

Ozempic regrets

The only thing I seriously regret is that I didn’t start taking Ozempic and embarking on my healing journey sooner.

I'm finding balance in my life again, and my weight is aligning with what I naturally should be - a curvy 10/12.

I have another couple of stones to lose to get to my target, but I'm a size 14/16 now and at my biggest, I was a size 22/24.

To anyone who is thinking about taking Ozempic, I would say to educate yourself, go through proper medical channels and make sure you are doing this as a positive experience.

For me, it wasn't about being a size zero or about fitting into a dress or a stereotype or basic beauty standard. It was about taking control of my health and life and reversing my type 2 diabetes - but you have to do the work and cut out toxic environments and people. You must love yourself as well as taking the jabs.

To anyone who wants any more information please follow and DM me on Instagram @atehjewel. I’m here if you have any questions and good luck!