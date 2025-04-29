I transform bodies for a living – here’s how I look after mine 

As founder of holistic lifestyle transformational retreat The Body Camp, 45-year-old Kate Whale is seriously busy, with this year alone seeing her host her iconic retreats in Somerset, Morocco, Andalusia and Thailand.

The idea for The Body Camp came to Kate when she found herself at a military boot camp in her early 30s, brokenhearted and looking for a reset. “I’d never done anything like it before, but I loved it and it changed the trajectory of my life,” Kate says.

“I left my job as an events planner and consulted for the boot camp, and while I was working in LA, I came up with the idea to set up on my own retreat with a focus on mental health rather than the shouting and restriction found at traditional bootcamps,” Kate explains.

There's a lot of fitness involved at The Body Camp

Kate is hands-on with the retreats, which include hikes, high intensity fitness sessions and chef-made plant-based food. She and her team travel the world to make the retreats the best they can be, and she takes part in all elements of the trips alongside attendees.

The Body Camp includes hikes to help reset body and mind

Finding balance

“We try and teach everyone about balance at the camps, but I have to remind myself to practice what I preach when I am in the thick of it at work,” Kate admits.

“I always knew I didn’t want a normal life. I’ve never chased after buying a house, meeting a partner and having kids - I wanted to do something a bit bigger and different, and transforming people’s lives with camps feels like I’m doing that.”

Kate is aware that her freedom comes from not having children, explaining: “I don't have any kids, so that takes a big chunk of the stress off me. I see my other friends in the industry trying to do it all, and it's a different game for them."

Looking after herself

“With running the camp, I’ve realised my whole personality is looking after everyone and making things better for them in life and work. For years I’ve been caring for other people, trying to run a business and putting myself last - and it takes its toll.

“In midlife, I’ve realised it’s okay to take a break and look after yourself. I have chilled out a lot - I used to be a million miles an hour, but I have learnt how to say no to people and take myself offline. People will never stop asking you to do things, so you have to put your own boundaries in.”

Midlife challenges

“Midlife is a lot. Each decade has its own challenges, but nothing can prepare you for midlife. Such a lot of changes happen for women in this era, and at The Body Camp, we try and show people who are feeling run down that they are more resilient than they think. We give them the tools to help them cope with change.”

As for her own tools for navigating midlife and beyond, Kate seeks solace in her pets. “I love my animals. I'm a horse rider and I'm absolutely obsessed with my dog, so I do lots of dog walking in the country.

“I’m always on the move but I can be really still and like to light a fire or do some gardening - just appreciate the little things.”

Find out more about The Body Camp