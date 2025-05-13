I started over at 50 – here’s what I learned

When I turned 50, I realised I couldn't put my dreams on the back burner any longer.

I'd always wanted to be a TV presenter – and even signed to an agent in my twenties – but life got in the way. I worked as a model for two decades, travelling internationally for 16 years, before eventually returning to the UK with two young children, while I was in the throes of divorce.

Years passed and when I entered my fifties, I began to wonder what was holding me back from my dreams of TV presenting. I knew I had so much more to say and so much more experience than I did in my early twenties, plus I have more time to dedicate to achieving my goals, so why was I doubting myself?

When I told friends my plans, I was often met with a giggle as though I was joking. However, I never listen to negativity. I know what I am capable of, and I set about taking small steps on the path back to my dream career again.

Helen Leigh started over at 50

It wasn't one single thing that made me decide to start over at 50, but rather the burning desire to fulfil my dreams and my destiny.

I wanted to inspire my children to show them that through grit and grace, you can live fearlessly. It's not too late and you're never too old. I decided to live my life unapologetically, showing up as myself without fear of people judging me.

Helen was determined to make a change

When you start over, you’re not starting from scratch, you're starting from experience. I have a unique voice, a wealth of experience and I'm excited about what the future holds.

Achieving goals in my second act

My first step to becoming a TV presenter was to get back into modelling. Being signed to a modelling agency at 50 years old was so exciting. I never imagined when I started modelling in my twenties that I would still have an opportunity to be in the business in my fifties.

Thankfully, the industry has changed and women of all ages, sizes and ethnicities are represented in the fashion and beauty industry. Major brands are ensuring their advertising is inclusive and I am so grateful for that shift.

Helen realised she couldn't put her dreams on the back burner any longer.

Women of all ages deserve to be seen and heard. We do not become less as we grow older, in fact, we become more confident with age and more empowered as we realise that you do not have to be perfect to be beautiful.

Being booked to model for lifestyle projects as well as amazing brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Give Me Cosmetics and Eyeko has been a dream come true. I love the energy of being on set with a team and creating something special together.

Starting again

It hasn’t been easy and I have additional challenges to contend with as a single mother. Often, I'm working late into the night to build my website or craft posts for social media.

With single-minded determination, I have taken slow and steady steps towards my goal, including training with The Presenters Studio.

Helen worked hard to achieve her dreams in midlife

Here are my words of wisdom for other women…

You are never too old and it's never too late Take the first step. Do it scared, don’t be afraid to be messy and authentic, learn to embrace imperfection whilst you strive for perfection. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and don’t let doubt creep in and ruin it all. Keep dreaming your dream then take the steps to make it your reality.

Connect with others who are following their dreams. Cheer one another on and encourage one another. Instagram is a great community where I have been lucky enough to connect with lots of like-minded people. I hope to connect with many more.

Follow Helen on Instagram and find out more about her on her website.