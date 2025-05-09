I tried the personalised wellness brand Kendall Jenner swears by to optimise my health - here’s what I thought

Personalised wellness is having a moment - and not the kind boxed into bespoke vitamin subscriptions. Think science-backed, genetics-led, and quietly luxurious. The kind of thing you hear about over an overpriced green juice in West Hollywood. Or, in this case, from Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old model, whose wellness routine is enough to send even the most loyal Goop readers into orbit, recently added a 10X Health Superhuman Protocol Bed to her $9 million Los Angeles home. Basically, a futuristic recovery pod designed to reset your body at a cellular level. Naturally, I wanted in.

During a confessional in an episode of The Kardashians, Kendall gave a tour of her high-tech wellness room for the first time.

"I have this room in my house that’s all these crazy gadgets and gizmos - massive machines that I get into" she explained. Referring to her own personal hyperbaric chamber – the Vitaeris 320, retailing at around $23,000 (£19,000) she said: "I usually stay in there for an hour or more, so I was answering emails, then I was watching a Netflix show."

Another brand behind her setup? 10X Health, a precision wellness company that kicks things off with a genetics test, then pairs you with a personalised IV drip via Reviv, tailored entirely to your body’s needs. No guesswork. No generic vitamins.

Here's everything I thought during my experience…

Step One: Spit, ship, decode

The test was quick and simple

It starts with a simple saliva test. You send it off, and a few weeks later, your health report arrives. A breakdown of how your body handles things like inflammation, detoxing, and nutrient absorption. It’s not about trends or aesthetics. It’s about giving your body exactly what it needs, based on how it’s built.

Step Two: The results

After a couple of weeks, you'll receive three chunky handbooks in the post (and via PDF to your email) which detail your genetics testing results. I was truly blown away by the level of detail in these - which covered everything from my unique exact diet and workout plans that had been proposed based on my results.

The nutrition analysis booklet alone was a 400-page comprehensive deep dive into the specific types of food and drink that my body can tolerate well, or poorly. This is of course gold dust information when it comes to knowing what to eat more or less of.

You can also opt in to receive a daily personalised multivitamin which the brand explains is 'made up of thousands of microbeads with up to 100 micronutrients and superfoods, dosed to the microgram based on your DNA'.

Step Three: The drip

Reviv made me a personalised IV drip

Once the results are in, Reviv steps in to create a bespoke IV formula - a custom blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants designed to support the areas your body needs most. The brand has a space situated in Nobu Hotel Portman Square where they administer the IV drip, but staying guests can also make use of the exclusive in-room concierge service for more privacy when having their treatment.

When you arrive for your treatment, a nurse will hook you up to the IV drip, which isn't a painful process at all (even as somebody who doesn't particularly like needles), and then you just need to sit and wait until your body has absorbed all of the fluid.

All in all, the treatment takes around 45 minutes, and you can do emails/browse on your phone with your free hand whilst you're waiting. Once done, the needle is removed from your arm, you've given a plaster to place over the insertion point, and then you're free to go about your day.

Within a few short hours I could already feel some small effects of the treatment, like just feeling a bit more energised. Within a few days I could feel an improvement in my body, and as someone who is prone to burnout and illness, I felt that this treatment really helped to boost my immune system.

My final takeaway

This isn’t a detox tea or a trendy supplement stack. It’s a personalised protocol backed by actual science - and it feels like the future of wellness. Yes, it’s a splurge. But it’s the kind that makes sense: no fluff, no filler, just data-led optimisation that happens to be popular amongst the Kardashian style set.

Now, this treatment is not cheap (the genetics test is £999 and the IV drip is £199), but if you can afford it, then I think it's worth the investment. Why? Because you're able to go away and make informed decisions about your diet and lifestyle to improve your overall health. As they say, knowledge is power!

And while I’m not saying one drip turned me into Kendall overnight... I am saying I booked my next appointment before I left.