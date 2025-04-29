Gwyneth Paltrow ditches 'negative and unhealthy' eating habit at 52

Gwyneth Paltrow raised eyebrows back in 2021 when she shared that in her darkest days of lockdown, she'd begun eating bread.

People were bemused once more last week, when on her Goop podcast, the 52-year-old shared: "I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese – there, I said it," adding: "A little pasta after being strict with it for so long."

The mother-of-two went on to muse on the various diets she has followed in the past, sharing: "I went into hardcore macrobiotics for a certain time. That was an interesting chapter where I got kind of obsessed with eating very, very healthily."

While her return to eating bread and cheese doesn't really warrant the worldwide press it received, it did make us wonder if this surprising pivot from one of wellness' most influential figures signals the start of a much-needed revolution in how we approach healthy eating.

© Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow is changing her approach to food

Wellness expert Rachael Sacerdoti believes so, telling HELLO!: "It's incredibly encouraging to see influential figures such as Gwyneth acknowledging that extreme restriction isn't sustainable," she says. "After years of following restrictive diets myself, I know first-hand the damage they can cause - not just physically, but mentally and emotionally too."

Rachael, whose wellness method It's So Simple focuses on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes, explains that severe dietary restrictions often backfire: "These extreme approaches might deliver short-term results, but they frequently disrupt hormonal balance, create unhealthy thought patterns around food, and foster a negative relationship with eating and body image."

Rachael says Gwyneth's new approach is encouraging

Rachael notes that the timing of Gwyneth’s revelation comes as many women are reassessing their approach to health after years of yo-yo dieting and extreme eating plans – music to the ears of many in the health and wellness industry, who are increasingly advocating for moderation over elimination.

"True wellness isn't about cutting out entire food groups or constant deprivation. It's about sustainability, balance, and feeling good in the long term," Rachael says. "The 'all or nothing' mentality that has dominated diet culture for decades is finally being recognised for what it is: unsustainable and often harmful."

Sustainable changes

While a crash diet or intense eating plan might seem like the quickest route to health for some, Rachael notes that although we might believe that sustainable change means slower results, this is not the case. “With the right approach you can make rapid progress and build habits that stand the test of time,” she says.

Hoping that this high-profile shift will empower more women to release themselves from restrictive eating patterns, Rachael adds: "When someone with Gwyneth's influence embraces a more balanced approach, it gives others permission to do the same. It's about finding joy in food again while still making nutritious choices most of the time."

Rachael encourages sustainable weight loss

Expert advice

For anyone looking to follow Gwyneth’s lead and adopt a more balanced approach to eating, Rachael offers these five practical tips:

1. Focus on adding nutritious foods rather than eliminating food groups

2. Practice mindful eating instead of rigid rules

3. Allow yourself to enjoy all foods in moderation

4. Prioritise consistency over perfection

5. Consider how foods make you feel, not just how they might affect your appearance

"The wellness industry is evolving," Rachae concludes. "We're moving away from extreme measures toward sustainable habits that support both physical and mental health. Gwyneth's new approach reflects this positive shift, and I hope it inspires others to find their own balanced path to wellbeing."