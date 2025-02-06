Kendall Jenner unveils luxurious designs in new mega-mansion

Kendall Jenner sent interior design enthusiasts across the globe into orbit when she opened the doors to her serene, Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary back in 2020. The sprawling $8.5million Beverly Hills abode was purchased by the supermodel in 2017 and boasts a quaint farmhouse aesthetic bathed in warm tones and organic textures.

However, Kendall appears to be expanding her property portfolio, having recently shared details of her exciting new home project. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a series of snaps unveiling her grand designs. The newbuild boasted the star's signature earthy color palette and dark wood accents while retro-inspired tiling added a playful twist.

© Instagram Exterior The first photo depicted the mansion's forest-green wooden exterior adorned with elegant paned windows. Over the top of the image, Kendall penned: "My first ever ground-up home build is nearly finished."



© Instagram Hallway Kendall shared a sneak peak into her stylish hallway that was decked in bottle-green wood paneling.



© Instagram Tasteful arch The model blended her classic green panelling with royal-blue tiling while the room featured an opulent open arch.



© Instagram Lime-green shower Kendall certainly doesn't shy away from a bold bathroom design as she opted for 'brat'-green shower tiles embellished with dark wood side panelling. The quirky room was accented with gold shower handles for a touch of vintage elegance.



© Instagram Red-and-white chequer The 818 founder showed off a second bathroom adorned with red-and-white chequered shower tiles. Kendall kept with her golden-hardware theme as she opted for the same pristine shower handles.



© Instagram Dark wood topped with marble Kendall teased her followers with an insight into her choice of home cabinets as she posted a snap of a dark wood unit teamed with a chic white and grey marble worktop. The floor boasted the same red-and-white chequered tiles as the bathroom but this time in larger squares.



Kendall's previous home

To adorn her former haven, the supermodel teamed up with mother-and-son design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as the renowned Waldo Fernandez. Discussing Kendall's refined palette with Architectural Digest, Tommy said: “Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth.”

Kendall added: "I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe."

When it comes to home refurbishments, Kendall has become somewhat of a connoisseur. The highest-paid supermodel made a slew of structural changes to the existing architecture and transformed two of the five bedrooms into a Hollywood-esque glam and fitting rooms.

The tranquil home's living space was decked out with soft, neutral furnishings and organic hues. The large space featured a stunning fireplace wedged between two brown sofas adorned with pillows crafted from vintage textiles.

Kendall's choice of green panelling in her new home doesn't come as a surprise considering her Mulholland Estate home boasted an eye-catching Benjamin Moore teal kitchen. The stunning units were paired with Kendall's signature white marble worktop and an array of Pierre Jeanneret teak stools from Galerie Half.

Despite the star's subdued palette, her home included a slew of bold contemporary art, including works by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon, and Sterling Ruby, to add a playful pop of life to the muted haven.

Kendall decorated her entrance with James Turrell's iconic ovid wall sculpture. The ethereal piece includes computer-programmed LED lights to offer an enchanting hue to the room.