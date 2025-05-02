King Charles' secret hospital trip nobody knew about

King Charles worried royal watchers in March when it was revealed that the monarch had been in hospital due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

A statement from the palace reassured readers that the King was doing well, and he quickly retreated to Highgrove to recover.

While the royal household was open about the King’s most recent hospital stay, the royal did have a secret hospital trip that nobody knew about, following a nasty accident at home.

King Charles' accident

In a 2016 BBC Radio 4 interview, the monarch shared details of his rush to hospital after an injury incurred at Highgrove.

© Getty King Charles gardening at Highgrove

"I planted a lot of the trees and I cut off the end of my finger, banging in stakes. I had to be taken to Swindon Hospital to have it sewn back on again," he revealed – sounds painful!

The King was planting trees once more on Thursday, joined by the King and Queen of Sweden, but thankfully all royals left the engagement unscathed!

© Getty Images King Charles and King Carl Gustaf were watched by their wives as they planted trees

Hospital visits

Just like her husband, Queen Camilla is familiar with Swindon hospital, sharing earlier this year: "I know quite a lot about [Swindon hospital]. You've treated a lot of my family.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla at Swindon's hospital

"I am so impressed by this A&E. I have had very good feedback because I have had friends who come here and grandchildren who have been here on several occasions,” she continued.

"I quite often get pictures saying, 'Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon', so I know it quite well."

Misdemeanours in the garden

Cutting off the end of his finger isn't the only ordeal the King has been through while gardening.

In 2001, several public engagements saw the King wearing an eye patch to protect his eye after he got a large amount of dust in his eye while sawing a tree in his garden.

© Getty King Charles wore an eye patch after suffering an accident in his garden

Following the gardening mishap, the then 52-year-old had to undergo hospital treatment, which resulted in his pirate-like protection.

Dangerous pursuits

While gardening seems sedate, it's wounded our King twice – and he doesn't have much luck with his other hobbies, either, being injured several times during his polo playing days.

Well aware he needs to take better care of himself now in his seventies, earlier this year the monarch told a member of the public: "I think my skiing days are behind me," while on the subject of polo, when a young royal fan asked King Charles his favourite sport in October last year, the King replied: "I can't do much now, too many injuries."

We're glad the King is being careful!