King Charles' secret 'sanctuary' to hide away amid ongoing cancer treatment

King Charles has momentarily stepped back from the royal spotlight following a "brief" hospital visit due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.

The setback, which occurred on Thursday 27 March, saw the monarch requiring "a short period of observation in hospital," as explained by Buckingham Palace. As a number of his royal engagements were postponed, it was reported by The Sun that His Majesty has also pulled out of a trip with Queen Camilla to an African spa retreat, as well as his annual walking holiday in Romania.

© Getty Images The King cancelled a trip to Birmingham and his personal holidays amid his minor health setback this week

HELLO! understands that the King is currently staying at his beloved royal residence, Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire - one of his most cherished properties.

Tucked away in the secluded village of Doughton, Tetbury, Highgrove holds a special place in his heart, even though he has only been able to spend around five weeks a year at the 18th century countryside estate since becoming monarch.

The estate’s 900 acres of gardens have become something of a passion project for the King. Over the past three decades, he has carefully transformed the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and harmful chemicals.

King Charles' beloved Highgrove retreat © Getty Highgrove House is in Doughton, Gloucestershire HELLO!'s Online Royal Editor, Danielle Stacey offered further insight into why the country bolthole is a sanctuary of calm for the King. "Highgrove was acquired by Charles in 1980, when it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks. He has since poured his heart and soul into transforming the gardens around the house.

© Getty King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens "Much like the Princess of Wales has said that nature has been her family's sanctuary, particularly during her own cancer journey, no doubt Highgrove is a place of solace for the King. "He has long held a passion for the environment and loves long daily walks, and this is a place where he can truly be at ease away from the public."

© Getty King Charles and Prince William planting a tree on the Highgrove Estate There are lots of personal touches to Highgrove, which was the childhood home of Princes William and Harry. "As well as a recently rethatched treehouse, there are also trees on the estate, which were planted by the King and his then two-year-old grandson, Prince George, in 2015," adds Danielle.

The King’s secret sanctuary at Highgrove © Instagram / @courtneylouisephotography The tiny chapel on the Highgrove estate is one of King Charles' private sanctuaries In the royal biography, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it is revealed that the King also has an especially private retreat within the estate - making it the perfect place to recoup from his cancer treatment. Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts." In a 2008 interview, the then Prince of Wales shared: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

