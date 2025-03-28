King Charles leaves London to continue recovery at £39 million country bolthole - photos 

Royal fans expressed their concerns for King Charles on Thursday after a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed His Majesty had experienced temporary side effects from his cancer treatment, requiring a short period of observation in hospital.

The announcement explained that the King was set to take a break from his duties to recover from the setback, and Friday saw the 76-year-old retreat from London to begin his recovery.

The royal was seen in public for the first time since his hospital stay. He was pictured departing his London residence of Clarence House in a black car, waving to onlookers.

© Getty Images King Charles leaves Clarence House after brief hospital visit on Thursday

It is believed His Majesty is heading to his Gloucestershire Home, Highgrove House, to rest and recover.

With royal fans understandably worried for the King's welfare, it came as a relief to hear he looked well, with tourist Julian Mati, 34, spotting him on his departure.

"We were horrified when we heard the news yesterday," he began, adding: "We had come down to the palace today to take pictures but we never imagined we would see the King. To see him smiling and waving, it's such a relief."

© Getty Images King Charles waves to onlookers

King Charles' recovery

A known workaholic, King Charles' decision to take some time out at his country retreat is likely a relief to royal watchers, who took to social media to implore he rest rather than return to his busy schedule.

© Getty King Charles' fans want him to rest

Comments on social media read: "His majesty must take it easy and get better, we pray for him and wish him well. At this point, him getting better is the most important thing," and: "It must be exhausting dealing with both the illness and the treatment, he should take it easy."

Indeed, it is important that the King take time out to recover, with longevity expert Dr. Mohammed Enayat explaining: "Failing to slow down can have significant, negative consequences on physical and mental health.

"Chronic stress from overworking contributes to persistent inflammation in the body, which has been linked to cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and a weakened immune system."

His affinity for hard work could also spell trouble for King Charles' cognitive function, with Dr. Enayat, who founded London longevity clinic HUM2N, adding: "From a neurological perspective, insufficient rest from failing to slow down impairs cognitive function, affecting memory, decision making, and emotional regulation."

Family visitors



Clearly concerned about her brother's welfare, Princess Anne paid the King a visit shortly before he departed the capital. She was seen leaving Clarence House shortly before His Majesty, after a brief visit.

© Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Princess Anne visited her brother

Given that her Gatcombe Park home is a short drive from King Charles' Highgrove House, it's likely they will reconvene in the countryside over the coming days.

Queen Camilla is yet to be seen since the news of her husband's hospital stay was made public, but we have no doubt she has been a pillar of strength during this difficult time.

